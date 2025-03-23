Sister Wives’ Madison Brush introduces newborn daughter with a special tribute to late brother Garrison

'Sister Wives' fans noticed Madison Brush’s subtle tribute to her late brother, and she even confirmed the heartfelt gesture

'Sister Wives' stars Janelle and Kody Brown's daughter Madison Brown Brush is celebrating the birth of her daughter with an emotional tribute to her late brother Garrison Brown. The reality star shared the news on Instagram with an adorable picture featuring her baby girl sleeping peacefully wrapped in a light mauve-colored outfit with a pacifier. "Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance!" she captioned the first image of the newly born. "Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time—she didn’t waste a second. Born on 3/14, she arrived absolutely perfect," she added with love.

The same image was shared by proud grandmother, Janelle, on her Instagram page with the caption, "Sweet Emilia Estelle. We waited for you to make your appearance. We are so in love." As per Today, fans noticed that Brush had dedicated the middle name of the baby to her late brother Garrison. "She’s adorable, I love her name, especially Estelle. Is it like a tribute to Garrison since Estelle means Star in Latin. Either way, her and her name are adorable," a fan commented. The TLC star affirmed that the name 'Estelle' was indeed a nod to her brother, "That is exactly what it is," she commented.

Garrison tragically passed away in March last year due to a self-inflicted gunshot, which was later ruled as a suicide, as per E! Online. The Browns have since been grieving his loss, Brush seems to miss her brother the most since she has shared several significant tribute posts on her social media. She shared a sweet post marking his 6-month death anniversary with a lengthy caption, "My brother, Garrison, had his struggles, but this was not something any of us saw any signs for. We were truly blindsided. I miss him dearly, and the truth is, I don’t know how to talk about this. His death took us all by surprise," she wrote trying to express her grief.

The reality star also highlighted the lack of mental health awareness and the kind of support families need while dealing with sudden loss. "I am constantly reminded just how many people are touched by this kind of loss. You’re not alone in the pain, and it’s okay not to have all the answers," she concluded. In a previous post dedicated to her late brother, Brush spoke about the process of understanding grief. She said, "My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother."

She spoke about meeting him again at the gates of heaven, "We must live in a more gray world without the light you brought," she continued. After Garrison's passing his siblings got matching tattoos with one of his treasured quotes from his all-time favorite movie, 'Dragonheart'- "To the stars, Bowen, to the stars." Brush happens to be inspired by the quote and since the birth of her daughter comes exactly a year after her brother's death the name 'Estelle' proves to be a befitting sentimental tribute.