‘Sister Wives’ fans think Robyn Brown is ‘unhappy’ in her marriage and the reason makes sense: ‘She feels...’

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown was previously married to Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown

'Sister Wives' fans believe that one member of the Brown family is 'unhappy' and seemingly 'lost interest' in her marriage. Not long ago, numerous fans of the TLC reality show took to Reddit and expressed their honest thoughts on Kody Brown's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. For the unversed, Kody and Robyn were spiritually married in 2010 after four years together. Throughout the course of their marriage, they welcomed two kids: son Solomon Kody and daughter Ariella Mae. In addition to this, Kody also adopted Robyn's three kids: David, Aurora, and Breanna from her previous marriage to David Jessop.

Now, the viewers think that Kody and Robyn are facing some troubles in their marriage. One Reddit user shared a post that read, “Robyn is unhappy. It’s not that she’s shy; it’s that she doesn’t like Kody. Their love languages, that they were soooo big on, are definitely different. And honestly? If it really is that she’s shy and doesn’t like pda, why can’t he respect that? Why does he purposefully make his wife uncomfortable? I think Robyn’s bubble has burst. Kody isn’t this hard-working, religious, funny, handsome father of the year.”

Another user echoed the same sentiments by writing, “She liked being the queen bee. Now that the other wives are all gone, she’s lost interest.” Followed by a second user who penned, “She has made clear that ‘this’ isn’t what she signed up for. She has said that she feels left behind." Another fan claimed, “There is definitely something going on between them that wasn’t there in past seasons. His insecurity that she doesn’t value him/want him is clearly founded in reality. She seems so disinterested and almost icked out. She was NEVER like that in the past.”

During an episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 19, which dropped on April 19, Kody candidly spoke about his marriage to Robyn and stated that they were struggling in their relationship. "It goes through your mind once in a while, 'Hey, do these divorces devalue me to her? I've been left. Do you still want me the same way?' As they left, they stole some of my confidence, and I just, I'm vulnerable and I'm a fool," Kody shared at that time, as per E! News.

Elsewhere in the episode, Robyn confessed, “We’re probably doing the worst we’ve ever done in our marriage. It’s been tough between us. He doesn’t know who to blame, himself or one of the other wives. Kody’s feeling a lot of rejection, and so I think he’s kind of looking at me, going, ‘Are you going to reject me too?' I’m on my toes. I’m having to consistently make sure that he is not sabotaging our relationship. There’s no resource to help with the idea that I’m married to a man who’s gone through divorces.”