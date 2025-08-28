Maggie Sajak sneakily breaks rules to tease major ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43 update — and we love it

In a fun and unexpected move, Maggie Sajak bends the rules to bring fans an exciting sneak peek at Wheel of Fortune’s upcoming season

The countdown is officially on for a brand-new season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’. Filming for Season 43 has kicked off, and social correspondent Maggie Sajak couldn’t resist giving fans a sneak peek behind the scenes. On August 25, Pat Sajak’s daughter shared a fun video on Instagram that quickly got fans excited for the show’s return. “September 8th can’t come soon enough!” she captioned, referencing the premiere date. In true social media fashion, Sajak hopped on a trending TikTok format where users respond to the prompt “You look happier” with a personal reason.

She kept it lighthearted, responding with, “Thanks. I’m back on set for Season 43.” The clip showed Sajak wearing a gorgeous red dress featuring a floral detail at the waist and a sash that draped elegantly down one side. She paired the look with curled blonde hair and understated white heels, creating a cheerful yet polished vibe for her on-set return. The video began outside before she guided the camera into the studio. With a grin, she covered a sign that warned, “No Smoking. Photography Strictly Forbidden,” as she went ahead and filmed anyway. Once inside, Sajak gave fans an authentic taste of the studio environment.

Crew members could be seen prepping the set in the background as she twirled across the famous stage with a beaming smile. It was a lighthearted reel that showed both her role and the anticipation surrounding the new season. Since 2021, Sajak has served as 'Wheel of Fortune’s' official social correspondent. It’s a role that allows her to bridge the gap between the studio and fans at home. She regularly interviews contestants and celebrity players, while also sharing fun, behind-the-scenes snippets that rarely make it to air. Her updates often go viral among Wheel fans who love the insider perspective she brings to the decades-old game show.

The upcoming season is especially noteworthy, as it marks the second year with Ryan Seacrest as host. Seacrest stepped into the spotlight following Pat Sajak’s retirement after 41 years, making Season 42 one of the most talked-about chapters in the show’s history. Meanwhile, Vanna White continues to hold down her legendary role as letter-turner and co-host, as per TV Insider. Season 43 will be her 43rd year with the show. Meanwhile, Maggie’s Instagram tease was short but effective. It sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see what’s in store when the new season premieres. They quickly flooded Maggie’s comments section with excitement about her return to the 'Wheel of Fortune' stage. “Uncontained excitement,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Welcome back!!”

Among the playful responses, one follower cracked a lighthearted joke, “You spin almost as well as the Wheel does!” The cheeky comparison earned a reaction from Maggie herself, who didn’t miss a beat with her reply. “The Wheel is the inspo always!!!” she wrote. With new puzzles, new contestants, and a refreshed energy heading into its 43rd season, 'Wheel of Fortune' shows no signs of slowing down. Thanks to Maggie Sajak’s early update, viewers already have a glimpse of the fun atmosphere awaiting them when the show returns. For the unversed, 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43 premieres September 8 on NBC.