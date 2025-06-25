Maggie Sajak breaks down 7 types of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants — and she's hilariously accurate

Maggie Sajak reveals the type of 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant she relates to most and you'll be surprised

It seems like Maggie Sajak has surpassed her father in terms of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ expertise. Well, not really, but she sure has watched enough seasons to figure out contestant cliches. The daughter of legendary TV host Pat Sajak took to social media to share a funny insight on the show based on her observation. On October 17, 2024, Maggie shared a video on her Instagram account, revealing the seven different types of players and which one fits her the best. She turned on her actress mode as she enacted how each type of contestant would guess an alphabet to solve the puzzle.

She started off with “The Polite One,” the contestants who politely ask the host to add the letters. “Vanna, may I please have an S?” Maggie enacted, referring to host Vanna White. Next up was “The One Who Projects.” The contestants who fall under this category can’t hide their anticipation and reply in a high pitch. “Is there a T?!” Maggie shouted. The third type of contestant, according to Maggie, is the “Excited” ones who jump in excitement after every right answer. The 30-year-old went on to enact the next category, “The Confident One.” She leaned against the wheel and calmly said, “I’ll take the X.”

The next one was “The Indecisive One,” which Maggie could relate to. She enacted a contestant being confused over her choices. She ummed and ahhed while changing her answer multiple times. She moved on to the next category: “The One Who Always Knows The Answer When It’s Not Their Turn.” The category speaks for itself and is probably very relatable for contestants. Maggie acted with exaggerated hand gestures and eye rolls to enact the contestants in this category. She introduced the final type of contestant to be “The Supportive One.”

Maggie enacted the category by clapping for fellow contestants’ wins and appreciating them. “Nice spin… good letter,” she said. In the caption, she asked the fans to share the category that suits them and revealed which one she related to the most. “Tag yourself, I’m the indecisive one,” she captioned the post. Fans did as instructed and mentioned the one category that hit home. “The excited and confident one,” one Instagram user commented under her post. “Obviously the one that projects,” a second social media user added. “I know it when it’s not my turn,” another fan answered. Maggie plays a huge role in the game show and has been smashing her role as its social media correspondent.

She has also appeared on the show as a puzzle board operator during Vanna’s appearance on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'. She has not only become a familiar face for the viewers but also shown her capability of potentially hosting the show. Her popularity even fueled rumors that she would replace long-time host Vanna White. In an interview with E! News, the latter admitted that it could be possible in the future. “I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason,” White said. “She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure,” the veteran host added.