‘Wheel of Fortune’ player stuns Ryan Seacrest (and us) as she solves Bonus Round puzzle in just 2 seconds

"You knew it," asked a surprised Ryan Seacrest to a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant

The highly competitive arena of 'Wheel of Fortune' is full of surprises, and one unexpected bonus round proves exactly that. Launched in 1975, the show is mostly criticized for its tricky bonus puzzles, but for one contestant it was just a piece of cake. In a stunning move, the participant left host Ryan Seacrest stunned when she solved the puzzle in just two seconds, making for one rare moment in the 42-season history of 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest from 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 episode (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant in discussion is Desiree Kramer, who, in spite of her initial fumbles, fought back hard in the Mystery Round when rival Williams took the Toss-Up lead. Kramer solved the prize puzzle to score a Disney World trip worth $9,316, per Market Realist. From there, Kramer kept the momentum, dominating the Triple Toss-Up puzzles and snagging a Wild Card, while also picking up more winnings in the crossword round.

By the time she reached the Bonus Round, she had already pocketed $15,516 in cash plus the trip. Choosing 'Event' as her final puzzle category, Kramer solved 'Book Fair' in seconds, earning an additional $40,000 and securing her spot as the night’s biggest winner. At the wheel, Kramer had her cousin Shawna by her side for support. After selecting her prize envelope, she was presented with a short two-word puzzle. With only one letter revealed by the standard picks "R, S, T, L, N, E," Seacrest reminded her, "That's what you get to work with. It is an event. You have ten seconds."

Kramer then carefully chose "B, H, F, I" and used her Wild Card for an extra letter, "P." With those added, the board displayed "B _ _ _ F _ I R." But she didn't hesitate. Within seconds, Kramer shouted, "Book Fair!" Seacrest was stunned and admitted, "I knew you were going to say that. Congratulations!" Moments later, he opened her envelope and revealed she had just won "an additional $40,000." Kramer stunned Seacrest with her quick win as he asked her, "You knew it, didn't you?" while she celebrated alongside her cousin. She walked away with a grand total of $55,516.

In another episode, Angie Sutton, from Dolton, Ill., impressed Seacrest with quickly solving the puzzle. She dominated the game by solving both toss-ups, grabbing the first puzzle after another contestant went bankrupt, and earning $17,200 plus a trip to Las Vegas. She later won a trip to Tanzania, picked up a Wild Card, solved one of the triple toss-ups, and closed the main game with "Collecting Vintage Cars," taking $42,550 into the Bonus Round, per Collider.

For the Bonus Round, she chose "Living Things," added "B, M, H, and A," and used her Wild Card to add C, leaving the board at "_ L H _ NS." Without hesitation, she shouted "Dolphins" almost instantly, stunning Seacrest and Vanna White. Seacrest then asked her, "How'd you do that so fast?" She modestly replied, "It just worked out." Her quick win earned her an extra $40,000, bringing her total to $82,550.