Jason Statham reunites with Guy Ritchie for high-octane action thriller — here’s everything we know so far

Based on JJ Connolly’s novel of the same name, the action film will star Jason Statham in the lead role

Jason Statham is all set to reunite with Guy Ritchie for the sixth time on an action-thriller titled 'Viva La Madness.' The actor-director duo last collaborated in 2023 for 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,' which unfortunately failed to impress the fans. Based on JJ Connolly's novel of the same name, the filming for 'Viva La Madness' will begin in January 2026. The action flick is also expected to combine Saththam's intense action hero image with Richie's trademark storytelling, making the wait for it harder than expected.

Guy Ritchie in a production still from the set of 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc | Photo by Daniel Smith)

Notably, the film takes inspiration from Connolly’s book, which is the sequel to his famous crime novel 'Layer Cake.' Even though the book continues that story, the movie version won't directly connect to the 2004 'Layer Cake' film. Instead, it will tell its own story with new characters and plotlines, making it a completely independent film rather than a sequel or spin-off. The dark comic 2011 novel, 'Viva La Madness,' follows a London drug dealer known as X and explores a world of crime, drugs, and deception.

Set up by Statham and producer Thomas Benski, the movie is being produced by Punch Palace Productions, Lumina Studios, and Toff Guy Films, with Black Bear handling production and international sales at the American Film Market, as per Variety. In addition, Statham is the only confirmed cast member as of now, with Ritchie set to write and direct.

Talking about the film 'Layer Cake,' the movie was directed by Matthew Vaughn and starred Daniel Craig. The crime drama was produced by Vaughn, who had also worked with Statham and Ritchie on 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'Snatch.' A sequel to 'Layer Cake' has reportedly been in development for over a decade, with Ritchie and Statham discussing 'Viva La Madness' since 2013, as per Screen Rant. In addition to that, Statham is also up for appearing in a Lionsgate action film, 'Mutiny,' directed by Jean-François Richet, which will release on August 21, 2026.

The film will follow Statham as Cole Reed, a man framed for his billionaire boss's murder who boards a cargo ship to seek revenge, only to uncover a global conspiracy, as per Deadline. The cast includes Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, Ramon Tikaram, Arnas Fedaravičius, Jason Wong, and Adrian Lester. Written by Lindsay Michel and JP Davis, the film is produced by Marc Butan and Statham.