Blake Shelton ditches 'The Voice' for a new singing show — and it’s nothing like you’re used to seeing

Country music star Blake Shelton is back on TV and ready for a new judging gig — just not on 'The Voice' this time

Blake Shelton is all set to return to his judging duties, but this time it's not for 'The Voice.' Notably, Shelton left the singing reality show in May 2023 after 23 long seasons. The country star recently made a grand comeback in the season 27 finale, making fans wonder if he will return to the show. However, a return to 'The Voice' doesn’t seem likely anytime soon, as the release date for Shelton’s new singing competition has just been revealed.

The show in discussion is 'The Road,' which is produced by Shelton and 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan. It is all set to premiere on Sunday, October 19, 2025, on CBS and will star Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Shelton as the judges, according to American Songwriter. Reportedly, unlike traditional formats of singing competitions, 'The Road' will feature emerging artists performing as openers for Urban at venues nationwide, with live audiences deciding who advances to the next city. In the show’s trailer, Wilson warns contestants, saying, "Opening for Keith is not for the faint of heart."

Urban echoed that sentiment, saying, "I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists," according to TV Insider. He further added, "Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can't be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd." Urban then concluded, "For me, touring has always been my first love. This is where the real challenges arise. But it’s the only road to take if you want to be a performer."

Shelton stepped away from 'The Voice' to focus on being a more present husband to Gwen Stefani and stepfather to her three sons, a role he takes seriously and with pride. In a 2022 interview with People, Shelton admitted, "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, those are our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

Shelton elaborated on how becoming a stepfather changed him, saying, "I think the only way for me to really [parent] right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," per TV Insider. He acknowledged the importance of being fully available for the boys and being present for Stefani as a partner. At the same time, the singer didn't disappear from entertainment altogether. He launched the game show Barmageddon and continued releasing new music, maintaining a balance between his professional passions and personal priorities. His decision represents a shift in values, moving away from relentless career hustle to embracing the day-to-day joys and responsibilities of family life.