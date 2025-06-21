Keith Urban left speechless as contestant’s stutter disappears in moving ‘American Idol’ audition

“You should sing all the time," said judge Keith Urban while lauding a contestant's courage and voice

Since its 2002 debut, ‘American Idol’ has proven to be a game-changer for many aspiring artists. Though the show has featured many heartwarming stories, one contestant’s emotional journey stood out. This young contestant, who struggles with a stutter, delivered a powerful performance that left Keith Urban emotional and amazed viewers.

Keith Urban performs onstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo)

The contestant in question is Lazaro Arbos from Naples, Florida, who competed on Season 12 of ‘American Idol.' The rookie singer moved both judges and viewers with a heartfelt backstory centered on his lifelong stutter. Reportedly, Arbos' speech issues intensified at the age of 10, when he moved to the US. His stutter was so severe that at times he was unable to speak at all. Speaking about her son’s struggle, Arbos' mother said, "I would just say, 'Sing to me! Sing to me," as per Entertainment Weekly.

His father explained, "Since he is always alone and has few friends, music is his life." During his audition, Arbos delivered a stellar rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and his stutter vanished entirely as he sang. Judge Keith Urban was visibly moved by the performance as he commented, "You should sing all the time." Thanks to his standout performance, Lazaro advanced to the Hollywood Round.

He reached the Top 20 with a performance of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and earned enough votes to become one of the five highest-voted male contestants, securing a spot in the Top 10. According to American Idol Wiki, he performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water” again during the results show. In the following weeks, he remained safe with solid fan support, performing 'Breakaway' by Kelly Clarkson in the Top 10 and 'In My Life' by The Beatles in the Top 9.

However, his Top 6 performances failed to resonate with voters, leading to his elimination. Following his oust, Arbos opened up about his experience, saying, "I think this show kind of forced me to lose my nerves. My stuttering has definitely subsided a little bit more. I think that part of that has to do with the fact that I’ve learned to control my nerves better," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He also spoke about his newfound self-belief and ambition, noting that he now has a “stronger mindset.” He revealed dreams of appearing on 'Glee' or 'Modern Family.' Regarding his elimination, he admitted, “I wasn’t surprised,” noting, “All the guys had been going home.” But he expressed deep gratitude for his journey, saying he "got to meet a lot of amazing people that I will have life-long bonds with," especially his best friend from the show, Amber Holcomb.

Arbos also shared about the most emotional part, saying, "I made such good friends with all the girls remaining, so the thought that I wasn't going to be with them anymore really got to me. That was the hardest part." While he acknowledged some behind-the-scenes tension, Arbos was candid: "We got along for the most part. … I would say it's normal to have disagreements and kind of fight, but at the end of the day, we got along really well." Reflecting on regrets, Arbos admitted, "Sometimes I wish I was smarter about picking my songs, as I think I picked songs that weren’t the right songs every now and then."