Taylor Sheridan’s new spinoff 'The Madison' is proof that Kevin Costner’s legacy is hard to escape

Even though Kevin Costner is unlikely to return to 'Yellowstone', it looks like Taylor Sheridan cannot escape the icon's legacy

The 'Yellowstone' franchise is expanding, but it’s clear Taylor Sheridan can’t fully step away from Kevin Costner’s influence as John Dutton III. The main show ended with a major shift for the Dutton family, as Beth and Kayce worked to save the ranch from developers after John’s death. Their solution? Returning the land to the Broken Rock Tribe. It’s unclear if John would have agreed to this, but under the circumstances, it was the best way to protect his legacy.

Yellowstone’s finale wrapped up the story of the Dutton family’s seven generations on the land, but the franchise is far from over. Alongside the prequel series '1923', Sheridan is continuing the saga in modern times with 'The Madison', starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and a new spinoff featuring Beth and Rip, played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. This untitled show will jump into the couple’s story, proving once again how much of an impact Costner’s portrayal of John III continues to have on Yellowstone’s universe, even after his character’s death.

Beth and Rip were fan favorites throughout the original series, with 'Yellowstone' dedicating significant time to their love story. However, because the show was an ensemble, there are still parts of their history that remain untold. Their strong dynamic, both as individuals and as a couple, makes them a natural choice for a spinoff. Still, some fans have pointed out that this new series feels less like a fresh spinoff and more like an unofficial season six of 'Yellowstone'. This is where things get tricky.

According to Screen Rant, the Beth and Rip spinoff might face legal challenges regarding streaming rights. For Sheridan and his team, the challenge is to prove that this new project is its own distinct story and not just a continuation of 'Yellowstone'. On the bright side, this pushes Sheridan to find fresh angles for these beloved characters. Regardless of how this issue plays out, the Beth and Rip spinoff will likely feel like the closest thing to a 'Yellowstone' Season 6 that fans will ever get.

Beth and Rip are also natural successors to John Dutton III’s legacy. Kayce, while loyal to his father in his own way, was never interested in taking over the ranch. His differences with John often caused tension, even though they cared deeply for each other. Jamie’s need for his father’s approval made him resentful and unable to fill John’s shoes. Beth, on the other hand, was fiercely loyal to her father, even when they didn’t see eye to eye. Rip, though not a blood relative, was the son John always wanted. He was deeply grateful to John for giving him a second chance in life and remained a devoted ally to the Dutton family. Together, Beth and Rip embody John Dutton III’s values and influence, making them the perfect choice to carry his legacy forward in the franchise.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser as Beth and Rip in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Even though Kevin Costner is unlikely to return to 'Yellowstone', his presence will still be felt. The new spinoff could use unseen footage, flashbacks, or even a body double to keep John Dutton’s spirit alive. Ultimately, Beth and Rip’s story highlights how deeply Costner shaped 'Yellowstone', even as the franchise moves forward. as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.