'Landman' fans wonder if Taylor Sheridan will stick to one major tradition in season finale

With only two episodes left in Landman’s first season, fans are wondering if Sheridan will reprise one quirky tradition.

Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, ‘Landman,’ has captivated viewers with its gritty storytelling, strong performances, and a setting that emphasizes the high-stakes world of West Texas oil. Yet, one intriguing omission has fans buzzing— Sheridan’s cameo appearances, a classic trademark of his previous works like ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Lioness,’ and ‘1883.’ With only two episodes left in Landman’s first season, fans are wondering if Sheridan will reprise this quirky tradition.

Sheridan’s penchant for writing himself into his shows has become something of a controversial trademark. In ‘Yellowstone,’ he portrayed Travis Wheatley, a horse showman who appeared casually but took on a more significant— and heavily criticized— role in the show’s final season. This upset fans who accused him of hogging the limelight. Meanwhile, in ‘Lioness,’ he delivered a memorable act as a no-nonsense rancher.

I don't care what anyone says; Landman is one of the best series to come out in 2024. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PQzdQcVmdd — LFCCarrasco_mega (@LFCPhantom) December 29, 2024

As per Dexerto, in expectation of the same in 'Landman,' a Reddit user quipped, “How long till Taylor Sheridan makes an appearance? Think he’ll have any spinning wells, or will he just do doughnuts in a drug dealer's truck?” Another user remarked, “He will play a version of the character he plays in 'Lioness' and singlehandedly take the entire cartel out by himself.” In agreement, one user added, “I am loving 'Landman', but if Taylor Sheridan shows up I will have to quit.”

As reported by Newsweek, the show has drawn comparisons to 'Yellowstone' for more than just its tone. Viewers have noticed recycled lines and scenes, igniting debates about the creativity— or lack thereof— in Sheridan’s writing. One Reddit thread pointed out, "When the lawyer says 'I will hang your f****** law degrees above my toilet' it's almost word for word what Beth said to Willa in Season 3: 'I will hang your diploma above my f****** toilet.' Damn, I like this show but that was lazy as f---." Fans also noted a rattlesnake scene similar to one in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5.

(L-R) Alejandro Akara, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Michelle Randolph, Michael Peña, Kayla Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Jacob Lofland, Demi Moore, James Jordan, Christian Wallace, Ali Larter, Mustafa Speaks, Octavio Rodriguez, and J.R. Villarreal attend the 'Landman' premiere in Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Randy Shropshire)

A netizen wrote, "Agreed. It's just another Beth from 'Yellowstone' rant but with this chick. These scenes are getting old from Sheridan." Another critic chimed, "I caught that too. Kind of of putting. Like you were so proud of that line in 'Yellowstone' that you just HAD to use it again. I don't mind that Sheridan has multiple shows running at the same time, but if it's just recycled writing...kind of lame..." A comment also read, "I caught this too." However, a viewer penned in defense, "I just took it as more of an easter egg than lazy writing. Future scripts will tell me more.” With the first season almost over, fans are eagerly waiting for answers. Will Sheridan make a last-minute appearance, upholding his tradition? Or is 'Landman' poised to become the exception in his growing portfolio of series?