Amy Slaton’s new brand name is a throwback to ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ fans — and it’s genius

Amy Slaton’s bold new brand name drops amid breakup rumors — here’s what it means

1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton had a challenging life after his messy fallout with ex-husband Michael Halterman in 2023. However, the reality star endured the heartbreak and found love again with Brian Scott Lovvorn in season 7 of the show. Having gone through many ups and downs, Slaton had to rely heavily on her family for support. She eventually channeled her energy into creating art and decided to make a living out of it. She has been sharing glimpses of her creations on social media, and one of them suggested a major change in her professional life. Slaton’s art pieces are usually decked up in bright colors, but recently she went completely off her regular style and painted something monochromatic.

She sparked mixed reactions when she chose to add a black spray-painted soda can as a final touch. There was something written over that black can with gold paint. She explained that it was her autograph and that it said “Sodie” with her signature along with “ALC,” which stands for “Amy Lovvorn Creation.” She further revealed that she turned Sodie into her business name so it won’t require adjustments when she gets married. That’s a great change considering the new brand name is iconic for the fans of the show! When Slaton was her heaviest and weighed approximately 406 pounds, she struggled with unhealthy habits.

She consumed high-calorie junk food and drank soft drinks for comfort, which only contributed to her weight gain. At this point, she was mostly sedentary with little to no physical activity. Additionally, she entirely skipped water and consumed diet sodas, or as they called it, the Sodies. She and her sister admittedly drank 10 cans a day because their mother believed that it helped cancel out sugar intake. This coined the term Sodies, which became an instant fan favorite. So, using such an iconic term associated with the show is definitely a boost for her branding.

Slaton has since improved her lifestyle and has been eating clean, but the soda can in her post indicates that she might still be consuming the beverage. In recent years, she has not only changed her lifestyle but also improved her love life. Since the show started, she has lost weight and fulfilled her dream of becoming a mother to two adorable children, Gage and Glenn. However, her marriage to Halterman fell apart. After overcoming heartbreak, she got into a serious relationship with Brian. However, they were hit with a huge roadblock when they were arrested for drug use.

The unfortunate incident worked in their favor, and they quickly got engaged after coming out of prison. While such a challenging and embarrassing incident might have caused many couples to break up, Amy and Brian faced the situation with love. However, she sparked break-up rumors when fans were spotted without her ring. During an episode, she clarified that she didn’t wear her ring due to a skin allergy. “I ain't got my ring with me, because it was itching my fingers,” she added.