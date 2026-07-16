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Anthony Ippolito steps into Sylvester Stallone’s shoes in the 'I Play Rocky' trailer

The 'I Play Rocky' trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the making of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'I Play Rocky' (Image Source: X | Amazon MGM Studios)
A still from 'I Play Rocky' (Image Source: X | Amazon MGM Studios)

The trailer for 'I Play Rocky' is out, and it is everything fans imagined. The trailer is filled to the brim with the callbacks and emotional bits that made the iconic 'Rocky' franchise legendary. The trailer focuses on Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone and the trials and tribulations he faced on his way to becoming Rocky. It featured the team that made the 1976 movie a reality, as well as Sasha Czack (AnnaSophia Robb), Sylvester's girlfriend, and Frank Stallone Sr (Matt Dillon), Sylvester's father. As per Amazon, "I Play Rocky is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told “no” at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds."

Still from 'I Play Rocky' (Image Source: X | Amazon MGM Studios)
Still from 'I Play Rocky' (Image Source: X | Amazon MGM Studios)

The trailer begins with Sylvester trying his luck in the dazzling but distressing world of acting. "Acting’s what I live and breathe for. And I gotta have faith in myself," he says as he attends one failed audition after another. He initially goes with the name Mike, for some reason, but after his girlfriend encourages him, the actor begins using his own name, Sylvester Stallone. While Sasha motivates Sylvester every step of the way, his father, Frank, is not entirely on board with his career. "You don’t got the looks to be a movie star. Not to mention, you talk like you got rocks in your mouth," Frank says to his disheartened son.

Ultimately, Sasha's encouragement works, and Sylvester is seen writing a script that puts him front and centre. He submits it to producers for consideration, and they absolutely love it. Both parties seem happy until Sylvester puts forward one condition. He wants to play Rocky. The producers urge him to give up his demand, throwing thousands of dollars his way, but he doesn't budge. "I’m not giving this up. Not for a million bucks. Not for ten," he declares. The producers eventually agree to his demands but attach bewildering conditions, possibly to scare him off. "If you ever fall, one day behind schedule, they are going to kick you to the curb," Robert (Toby Kebbell), a producer, informs a determined Sylvester. 

Still from 'I Play Rocky' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios |Claire Folger)
Still from 'I Play Rocky' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Photo by Claire Folger)

Sylvester does not give up. He goes through gruelling sessions that push his body to the limit, but still refuses to back down. There are also glimpses of Stephan James as Carl Weathers, who plays Rocky's adversary Apollo Creed in the movie. The trailer ends with Sylvester emphasizing what he wants the movie to mean to the audience. Perhaps the trailer's most touching scenes feature Sylvester with his dog, who, as fans would know, had to be sold by the actor before 'Rocky.' "This movie is about having a belief in yourself. It’s about going the distance. I put my heart and soul on the page. If I’m not willing to live up to what I wrote...then what’s the point? So, do you believe in me...or not?" Sylvester says in the clip. 

Sadly, the real-life Sylvester Stallone is not involved in the movie. On The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, the actor revealed he had no idea that such a movie was even in the making. “I was shocked to read [about] it,” he said. “I have zero to do with it,” he added. However, he held no ill will toward Peter Farrelly’s film and even offered his services if needed. The movie will be out in select theaters on November 6, 2026.

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