'American Idol' fan favorite contestant teases music with Jelly Roll and we're super excited

'American Idol' runner-up John Foster is making major career moves; the Louisiana native recently debuted at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on June 7. His hit single 'Tell That Angel I Love Her' topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts at no.1 in May. More so, the grapevine suggests that Foster is working on a collaboration with former mentor Jelly Roll, as per Parade. “Maybe so,” Foster hinted. “There’s a couple of different people coming at me from different directions. All great stuff, though. All wonderful stuff. Nothing solid, nothing I can really comment on, but really great stuff. Jelly himself is just a really great dude I’m fortunate enough to have built a relationship with.”

Foster remained tight-lipped about the potential music fusion with Roll, but he did confess to working on making new music, “I’m writing,” he said while appearing on an episode of 'Fable House Podcast'. “I’m in talks with a recording. I’m going back to Nashville soon and getting in talks with lots of people where we’re going to make lots of music really soon, and I think people are really going to like it.” Recently, Foster emotionally announced his return to the Grand Ole Opry on July 9, in honor of his 19th birthday. "Now, I have the pleasure of celebrating my 19th birthday there on July 9th!" he captioned the post on Instagram.

Fans expressed their happiness following the exciting news and wished their favorite 'American Idol' success. "I knew you were special from the start, and you're even more special knowing you have the same birthday as my father did. He passed in 2017 at 72 from lung cancer. He loved country music, too. The old school stuff, of course," a fan gushed. "So proud of you, John! You are blessed with so much talent in everything you do. You belong on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Your singing brings joy to my heart. Can’t wait to hear you in concert. You Got This! Let’s go, John! May God Bless You Always," an online user praised. "So happy for you. Congratulations & Happy Birthday!" a netizen wished.

Meanwhile, star performer and the latest 'Idol', Jamal Roberts, also expressed his interest in working with the 'Artist in Residence'. “Oh, Jelly Roll and Fantasia on the first album — no doubt,” the season 23 winner exclusively told Hollywood Access about his future plans. Roll was already impressed by Roebrts during the competition; he got emotional each time the Mississippi native performed on the show. For the finale, the duo mesmerized the audience with their flawless rendition of 'Liar' and 'Unpretty'.

"I would feel disrespectful to call this my song at this moment. This is now Jamal’s song. I was singing Jamal’s song tonight! Man, I am blown away. Everything about him — his story, his testimony, his love for his children, his community, his city — but most importantly, I love his voice!” Roll had reacted back then, as per Entertainment Now. With two of the 'American Idol' fan favorites eyeing a record deal with their beloved mentor, it will be interesting to see which one gets to fulfill their lifelong dream.