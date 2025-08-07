This mom turned 'American Idol' star just previewed a song about her nephew — and it's a heart-melter

"I really feel like God has given me my voice for a reason, and it's to share his word and his grace," she said.

'American Idol' Season 23 saw Texas-based faith singer Breanna Nix finish among the Top 3. The mother of one has been prioritizing Christian music and her family after her newfound success. Recently, she shared an impromptu unreleased track on Instagram for her fans. Nix was seen lip-syncing to some powerful lyrics from the untitled number while seated in a car. The song felt like gospel words on fire, with strong emotional undertones and the hook phrase being "You stay the same". "I wrote this about my nephew a few years ago and been slowly getting it just right. Should I drop this?" she teased in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna Nix (@breannanixmusic)

She even took a poll requesting her followers to vote for a 'yes' or 'no' to release the track. "Yes, drop it now, please" was one option, while the other was "I'm not sure." The majority voted for a 'yes', so the 'American Idol' alum may be dropping the track soon. "Oh dear. It is so, so, so beautiful. It seems absolutely perfect to me," a follower gushed in the comments section. "I have this part of the song memorized. Ready for the rest!" another fan chimed. "100% Yes Drop It!!" expressed an excited netizen. "Absolutely, you should drop it now! It's a great message and your voice is so strong!!" an online user positively reacted. Nix dropped the surprise like an epiphany, probably on the way to church or while coming back, because she posted another picture of herself in the same outfit with "Sunday" and a white heart in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna Nix (@breannanixmusic)

Earlier, the country singer hit high notes with 'Higher,' a cover of Toby Lightman's song. The track landed at no 1 spot on iTunes in the country music category. Nix also earned a standing ovation during her June 5 debut at The Grand Ole Opry. In an exclusive with People, she confessed that 'American Idol' set a bigger stage for her to achieve musical pursuits. "I've grown so much as a person and in my personal opinion, American Idol has been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she said. "It's taught me who I am. It's taught me what I'm capable of." Nix never intended to participate in the talent show; she revealed that she had auditioned out of fun. "When I tried out for American Idol, I didn't really think that it would go anywhere. It was kind of just a joke when I submitted a video, and here we are."

In another exclusive with WFAA, Nix confessed that she never believed in entering the show, let alone being in the top 3, because she wasn't confident about her voice. "I didn't even think that my video would be. You know, accepted for the Zoom call, right, for the first audition, so to be here in the top three, it's very, overwhelming", she said. Calling her talent a "ministry," she credited her journey on 'American Idol" as the will of God. "I don't know if that makes any sense, but I really feel like God has given me my voice for a reason, and it's to share his word and his grace," she concluded.