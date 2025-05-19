‘American Idol’ winner finally revealed after emotional 2025 finale — fan says 'America got it right'

"It's been season after season of nonsense for years - finally America got it right. So happy for him," a happy 'American Idol' viewer said.

'American Idol' Season 23 came to a spectacular close on May 18, with finalists John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts delivering jaw-dropping performances. Soon, the energy on the reality show's set got intense after Ryan Seacrest announced Nix's elimination, leaving Foster and Roberts. After stalling the viewers and increasing the nerves, finally came the moment America had been waiting for: "Dim the lights, and here we go," said Seacrest as the top two finalists stood on the stage. "The winner of American Idol is Jamal Roberts," he announced. As soon as his name left Seacrest's mouth, it sparked a wave of cheer in the audience and the judges.

Roberts, who sang his new hit single, 'Heal,' for his grand finale performance, garnered a roaring standing ovation from the judges, who were left stunned by his magical vocals. Fans were so happy with Roberts' win, they also took to social media to express their joy. A fan tweeted, "HE DESERVES THIS. CONGRATULATIONS, JAMAL." The YouTube comment section was also flooded. One 'American Idol' viewer wrote, "Magical voice, congratulations for winning tonight, well deserved. I am in. I'm 70 and cry every time I hear your beautiful voice. Stay safe and enjoy your family!" Echoing Jamal's social media popularity and adoring his voice, a netizen wrote, "I haven't watched American Idol for years because I felt it catered more to the judges than the contestants. However, I'm glad to see this young man win. He is truly a great talent. I got chills just listening to him here on Twitter."

HE DESERVES THIS CONGRATULATIONS JAMAL #americanidol — allie loves maren (@marenshero) May 19, 2025

"Jamal’s voice has so much weight to it, I couldn’t even explain the feeling I get when I hear him sing! With every one of his performances, I’ve had full-body chills and tears brought to my eyes. This man is something beyond special. God bless him," a fan wrote. Celebrating Jamal's win, a viewer said, "It's been season after season of nonsense for years - finally America got it right !!! so happy for him!"

Not many know it was not his first attempt at the show. In a recent interview with Billboard, ahead of the finale, the 27-year-old P.E. teacher revealed that he had auditioned to be on the show twice before. But he did not cut the first time because the judges told him he needed more vocal training, and the second time because he didn't have enough material the second go-round.

Not the one to give up easily, Roberts shared, "I didn’t get defeated," he said. "I never gave up. I took the number. I’ve always been able to take constructive criticism and use it for my gain and try again. This has always been me." Roberts has proved by example that with persistence, one can achieve anything. He has been an inspiration not only to the Meridian community and his students at the Crestwood Elementary School but also to the numerous hopefuls who come to the show year after year with a hope to win the 'Idol' trophy.