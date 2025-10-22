‘RHOSLC’ star Heather Gay faces her past in ‘Surviving Mormonism’, and discovers unsettling truths

In ‘Surviving Mormonism,’ Heather Gay pulls back the curtain on her former faith, exposing buried pain, hidden power, and the fight for change

Bravo is diving into deeply personal and controversial territory with its upcoming limited docuseries ‘Surviving Mormonism.’ It’s hosted and executive-produced by ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Heather Gay, according to Deadline. The three-part special will premiere on Tuesday on Bravo, immediately following a supersized episode of ‘RHOSLC.’ Then, all three installments will become available to stream on Peacock starting November 12. The series marks a bold new chapter for Gay, who has spent years publicly sharing her complex journey away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Her openness about leaving the Mormon faith has made her one of the most outspoken former members in the public eye. It’s also a central theme in her bestselling memoirs, 'Bad Mormon' (2023) and 'Good Time Girl' (2024), as per People. Now, with ‘Surviving Mormonism,’ Gay takes that conversation further, giving others a platform to tell their stories. Across three hour-long episodes, Gay sits down with abuse survivors, ex-members, and former church leaders. She uncovers long-suppressed stories and examines the emotional and cultural weight of life within, and beyond, the LDS church.

Each episode breaks open a different layer of the religion’s secretive past and controversial practices, exploring issues of control, gender, and silence that have shaped generations of believers. The three-part series begins with the premiere episode titled “A Bad Mormon,” followed by “The Highest Level of Heaven” and concluding with “Change Is Gonna Come.” In the emotional trailer released by Bravo, Gay is seen visibly shaken as she listens to survivors recount their experiences. “I just feel overwhelmed and horrified,” she admits through tears, as interview clips reveal stories of loss, guilt, and resilience.

The tone is both haunting and hopeful, positioning the series not just as an exposé but as a platform for healing. ‘Surviving Mormonism’ is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a division of Sony Pictures Television. The series is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Erin Gamble, who also serves as showrunner. Heather Gay also joins the production team as an executive producer. Moreover, for Bravo, the series marks a bold expansion beyond its traditional reality TV slate. It steps into a more investigative and emotionally charged space while remaining rooted in the personal authenticity fans associate with Gay.

As ‘Surviving Mormonism’ prepares to premiere, it promises to be one of Bravo’s most unflinching and emotionally raw projects yet. The series confronts the power structures, traditions, and truths behind one of America’s most influential religions. The first episode of ‘Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay’ premieres Tuesday, November 11, on Bravo, followed by the release of all three episodes on Peacock the very next day.