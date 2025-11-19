Will there be 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 3? What we know after the show crowns its $4.56M winner

Netflix's blockbuster game show finally crowned its season 2 winner, making many wonder if there will be a season 3

The nail-biting journey of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 finally concluded with high-stakes games. The show, which started on Tuesday, November 4, presented 456 contestants competing for a life-changing prize of $4.56 million. With the format identical to Netflix's blockbuster show 'Squid Game,' the game show finally crowned its season 2 winner, leaving many wondering if there will be a season 3.

A screenshot from 'Squid Game: The Challenge' (Image Source: Netflix Press Site | @squidggamethechallenge)

Even before the premiere of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2, Netflix had already greenlit a third season of the popular game show, as per Variety. Player recruitment for season 3 is underway through 'Squid Game: The Experience' in New York and London. Notably, 'Squid Game: The Experience' is open for a limited time at Manhattan Mall in New York, running Thursdays to Mondays at 100 W. 33rd St. Visitors can check squidgameexperience.com/new-york for details. Winners of the live, immersive game will get priority consideration for casting, though it doesn't guarantee selection. Those who sign up on-site will receive details by email, and fans can also apply through social media or QR codes at the venue, as per Tudum.

Notably, 'Squid Game: The Challenge' was ordered in June 2022 with an open casting call, and season 1 premiered in November 2023, debuting with 20.1 million views and staying on Netflix's Top 10 for five weeks. The series is produced by Studio Lambert and ITV Studios' The Garden, with executive producers including Nicola Brown, John Hay, Tim Harcourt, Stephen Lambert, Nia Yemoh, Stephen Yemoh, Anna Kidd, and Nick Walker.

Talking about season 2, the final game had only five remaining contestants: Vanessa Clements (017), Perla Figuereo (072), Steven Jones (183), Dajah Graham (302), and Trinity Parriman (398). Each had a unique gameplay approach, from alliances to social strategy to pure determination, making it one of the most unpredictable finales, as per Parade. After a season filled with twists, strategy, betrayals, temptations, and some of the toughest games yet, 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 crowned Figuereo (Player 072) as its winner, awarding her the massive $4.56 million prize.

Talking about her victory, Figuereo said, "I always felt powerful, but now I'm like, 'I'm powerful.… If I say I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it no matter what." Figuereo, a 25-year-old model from California, shared in her bio that she was "born into the Mormon Church in the Dominican Republic."