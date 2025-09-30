Will ‘Wayward’ return for season 2? Mae Martin teases what’s next for Netflix show: ‘We left all…’

Netflix billed ‘Wayward’ as a limited series, but with characters like Alex, Laura, and Abbie left hanging, the Mae Martin–created mystery might just have more chapters to tell.

Netflix dropped all eight episodes of its chilling new drama ‘Wayward’ on Thursday, September 25, and it didn’t take long for audiences to devour the entire season. The mystery series, created by comedian-turned-showrunner Mae Martin, plunges viewers into the eerie world of Tall Pines Academy. It’s a seemingly prestigious boarding school hiding sinister secrets. But after that shocking finale, fans are left with one burning question: is this the end, or just the beginning? The first season wrapped with storylines wide open. Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) appeared to break free from Tall Pines, though whether her escape was real or an illusion remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Alex (Martin) chose loyalty over freedom, staying behind with Laura (Sarah Gadon), whose transformation into a cult-like figure raises fresh alarms. Elsewhere, Evelyn (Toni Collette) was left incapacitated after being drugged, while Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) stunned viewers by voluntarily returning to Tall Pines even after a clear exit was in sight. These cliffhangers have sparked endless online speculation, with fans dissecting every detail in hopes of predicting what comes next. For now, Netflix has marketed ‘Wayward’ as a limited series, typically meaning the story is meant to conclude in one season.

Yet both Martin and the cast have hinted that there’s still plenty of material left unexplored. “I was told it was a miniseries, but there’s definitely more story to tell,” Martin told TV Insider. “We left all those characters in crisis. Hopefully it’s tied up enough to be satisfying, but it’s also fun to imagine what’s next.” Gadon echoed the sentiment, admitting, “Nothing’s tied up in a neat little bow.” Collette went further, calling the plot “endlessly intriguing” and revealing that the cast often speculates about a potential return. Lind and Topliffe also said they would sign on in a heartbeat if Netflix gave the green light.

Despite fan enthusiasm, Martin has acknowledged that extending the story could be complicated. Speaking to Variety, they joked, “I think it works as a miniseries. But realistically, the FBI would be in there pretty fast. There are so many dead people now.” That doesn’t mean the door is completely closed. Martin has teased that if a second season did move forward, it might shine a spotlight on supporting characters like Stacey (Isolde Ardies), Mule (Tricia Black), and Duck (Joshua Close); all of whom were left with unresolved arcs. Key questions about Evelyn’s collapse, Alex’s loyalty, and Abbie’s possible freedom would also demand answers.

If Netflix does commission another chapter, most of the central cast would likely return: Martin, Gadon, Lind, and Topliffe are all game. Collette’s Evelyn could reappear depending on her fate, though her condition in the finale makes her return less certain. One cast member who almost certainly won’t be back is Brandon Jay McLaren, whose character Dwyane met a violent end in Season 1. For now, Netflix has made no official announcements about the future of ‘Wayward.’ Whether the story continues in Season 2 or remains a one-season enigma may depend on just how strong the fans' response proves to be.