‘Haunted Hotel’ Season 2 gets major update from Netflix and we're all here for it

Matt Roller is the showrunner of 'Haunted Hotel' which premiered on Netflix in September 2025

Netflix is welcoming all its viewers to check back into the 'Haunted Hotel'. Yeah, you read that right. The popular streaming platform has officially renewed the animated series from 'Rick and Morty' alum Matt Roller for a second season. The news of the show's renewal comes just a week after 'Haunted House' premiered on Netflix. The first season of the ten-episode series was among Netflix's Top 10 highest-performing English series worldwide, with 1.8 million views in its opening weekend. The show has received positive feedback from viewers and critics, with a rating of 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series revolves around a single mother (voiced by Eliza Coupe) who is juggling raising two kids and running the Undervale, a hotel which happens to be haunted. However, she manages the hotel with some help from her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts who inhabit the hotel. Along with Coupe, the voice cast of 'Haunted Hotel' also includes Will Forte, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson. Roller, the showrunner of 'Haunted Hotel', serves as executive producer alongside Chris McKenna, Dan Harmon, Steve Levy, and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina.

As per Variety, in a statement issued, the show's creator, Roller, shed light on the upcoming season and said, “I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel." On the other hand, Netflix’s director of adult animation, Billy Wee, further added, “Haunted Hotel is wildly inventive, and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix. They are phenomenal collaborators, and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.”