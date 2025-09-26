Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ isn’t a true story, but it’s inspired by the disturbing reality of troubled teen institutes

Set against the eerie backdrop of a mysterious institute, Netflix’s 'Wayward' is making waves with an impressive 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Mae Martin, the series revolves around Tall Pines Academy, a cult-like institution where troubled teens are sent. Newcomer Alex Dempsey (Mae Martin), a local cop, takes matters into their own hands and uncovers shocking truths about the academy. While the show is receiving rave reviews from viewers, one big question remains: is it based on a true story?

Photo of Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon, and Mae Martin from 'Wayward' (Image Source: Netflix| Wayward )

While Wayward isn't based on a true story, the school in the show is inspired by creator Martin's own life. Speaking to Tudum, as they explained, "I started developing Wayward based on a lot of things, but mainly, my own experiences as a young person. I was a wayward teen in the early 2000s, and my best friend Nicole was sent to one of these 'troubled teen' institutes when she was 16. When she came back and shared her stories, I became pretty obsessed with the industry."

Martin added, "I was deeply intrigued to learn that a lot of its origins actually came from self-help groups and cults in the '70s and how there can be huge profits and often questionable practices. I knew it was rich for thriller territory." Notably, Martin's friend Nicole became a consultant on Wayward, and the writers' room even included a writer who had attended one of the schools themselves. In addition, Martin researched the Synanon movement as inspiration, as Martin said, "In researching these schools, a lot of which are now being talked about in different documentaries, I learned about Synanon."

Martin shared, "That was a self-help cult in the '70s in LA, which was ultimately shut down, but it kind of transformed and was part of the beginnings of the 'troubled teen' industry. So we took those facts and then dialed them up a bunch." Reportedly, Synanon was founded in 1958 by Charles Dederich and was based on group therapy principles, particularly 'the Synanon game,' where participants screamed brutal truths at each other before ending with a hug, as per Cosmopolitan. This directly inspired Wayward's 'Hot Seat' in episode three, where classmates heap abuse on one peer and then embrace them afterward.