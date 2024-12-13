‘Carry-On’ Review: Netflix film tries too hard to be ‘Die Hard’ but fails to deliver anything new

For much of ‘Carry-On’, my attention wandered, not away from the film but into its mechanics. This is always telling when watching something to review: a movie that fails to hold your attention often isn't entirely to blame, but ‘Carry-On’ invites this scrutiny. The plot follows a young TSA agent, coerced into letting a dangerous package slip through security on Christmas Eve. Sure, the premise is thrilling but the movie struggles to connect with the viewer, leaving its characters and themes undercooked.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Setta and led by Taron Egerton as Ethan Kopek, ‘Carry-On’ starts as a gritty, character-driven thriller but never fully leans into its potential. The plot gets moving when Ethan, whose personal life is already in flux, is roped into the schemes of a menacing criminal-for-hire (Jason Bateman). Threatened with the life of his partner, Nora (Sofia Carson), Ethan becomes a pawn in a twisted game. Now I know this sounds thrilling, but the Netflix film stumbles in making us care beyond the mechanics.

‘Carry-On’ struggles to pack a punch

A still from ‘Carry-On’ (Netflix)

Much of ‘Carry-On’ feels like a test of Egerton's star power. The film toys by presenting him in various archetypal action hero molds: the relatable everyman, the fighter, and even a Tom Cruise-like dynamo. While Egerton has the charisma and athleticism to sell certain aspects of the role, he often feels miscast. His attempts at an American accent feel strained, and the film’s insistence on drawing comparisons to ‘Die Hard’ only shows what’s missing, he’s not a Bruce Willis, nor does he need to be.

Danielle Deadwyler in a still from 'Carry-On' (Netflix)

It's not until the second half that ‘Carry-On’ finds its footing, fully embracing its sillier, more over-the-top side. When Danielle Deadwyler steps in as a sharp-witted detective, the action immediately ramps up into a chaotic yet watchable ride. Finally, Egerton is let loose, charging through LAX like a man on a mission, tapping into that relentless, underdog drive that reminds you of Tom Cruise in his prime.

Redemption comes in late for ‘Carry-On’

A still from ‘Carry-On’ (Netflix)

Unfortunately, this late-stage redemption doesn't fully rescue ‘Carry-On’. The film remains emotionally empty, never really touching upon the ethical dilemmas or even the thrill the initial premise promised. What could've been a gripping character study or a thought-provoking thriller ends up more as an action-packed ride, some fun moments included, but they come too late to fix what's been missed.

In the end, ‘Carry-On’ feels more like a preview of what Taron Egerton could bring to the action-genre, rather than a definitive showcase of his potential. While there are enjoyable moments, it's a mixed bag that never quite takes off.

‘Carry-On’ is now available to stream on Netflix