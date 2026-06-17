Do Nick and Charlie break up? 'Heartstopper' trailer hints at split as the duo faces their toughest test yet

Nick’s move to university raises questions about his future with Charlie in Netflix’s final film

Netflix released the official trailer for 'Heartstopper Forever' on June 16, giving viewers a closer look at the feature-length finale film before it premieres on July 17. The movie brings back Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, as their relationship enters a new stage after the events of 'Heartstopper' Season 3. Written by Alice Oseman and based on the final installment of the graphic novel series, the film follows Nick and Charlie as school, university plans, and distance begin to change their daily lives.

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The trailer features several tense moments, making fans wonder if Nick and Charlie break up in 'Heartstopper Forever.' While the clip does not confirm this, it sees their relationship being tested as Nick prepares to leave for university, and Charlie stays behind at school. Nick’s move pushes the two into a long-distance relationship, which becomes one of the main issues between them. The trailer makes the question clear from the start, as Charlie says, "Everyone thinks teenage relationships don't last." The line does not reveal the ending, but it sets the tone for the film as Nick and Charlie's lives begin moving in different directions. The trailer shows them still close, but it also points to the pressure that comes with growing up and planning for life after school.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in a still from 'Heartstopper' (Netflix | @samueldore)

Netflix’s official plot explains that Nick and Charlie are still together when the film begins. However, Nick’s university plans and Charlie’s growing independence at school start to affect their plans for the future. The story also follows their friends as Tao, Elle, Tara, Darcy, Imogen, Sahar, and Isaac deal with changes in love, friendship, and identity. Oseman told Netflix's Tudum that 'Heartstopper Forever' starts "like a fairy tale," but takes "a slightly grittier look at romance."

L-R: Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, Leila Khan, Kizzy Edgell, Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Corinna Brown, Rhea Norwood, and Will Gao (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum | Photo by Samuel Dore)

The feature-length film will wrap up Nick and Charlie’s story after three seasons. The movie is being positioned as the final answer to the questions Season 3 left behind. The returning cast includes William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, and Jenny Walser as Tori Spring. Tudum also lists Fisayo Akinade, Nima Taleghani, Bradley Riches, Darragh Hand, and Eddie Marsan among the cast, with Anna Maxwell Martin and Derek Jacobi joining the finale. To know more about what fate has in store for Nick and Charlie, fans will have to wait until 'Heartstopper Forever' premieres on Netflix on July 17.