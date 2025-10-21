Where is Tamara Trottner now? ‘No One Saw Us Leave’ recounts the chilling true story of her kidnapping

Based on Trottner’s memoir, the new Netflix thriller is a gripping tale of family, betrayal, and a harrowing abduction

Based on the chilling true story of parental abduction, Netflix's 'No One Saw Us Leave' is grabbing headlines for its high-stakes narrative. A collaborative directorial effort of Samuel Kishi, Lucía Puenzo, and Nicolás Puenzo, the five-episode series follows Valeria Goldberg (Tessa Ia), who, together with a former Mossad agent, sets out to find her children after her husband kidnaps them. While the show is getting major love and appreciation from fans, many are left wondering about the whereabouts of Tamara Trottner, one of the two siblings who were kidnapped.

A still of Alexander Varela and Marion Siro from 'No One Saw Us Leave' (Image Source: YouTube | @naksync)

Released on Netflix on Wednesday, October 15, 'No One Saw Us Leave' is a Mexican thriller set in the 1960s. It follows Leo Saltzman (Emiliano Zurita), who kidnaps his children, Tamara and Isaac, after discovering his wife Goldberg's affair. The series depicts Goldberg's desperate efforts to reunite with her children, facing obstacles from the elite Mexican Jewish community, while the situation escalates internationally, drawing in the FBI and Interpol, as per The Express.

Talking about the daughter Tamara, she is now an author whose 2020 memoir, 'No One Saw Us Leave,' inspired the Netflix series. The book opens with the line, "I have just turned five. This is the last day of my childhood," which sets the stage for the harrowing events. Talking about her haunting experiences, Tamara said in 2022, "Today, I always say that I am not in spite of this story, but thanks to this story I am who I am."

The author also shared with Que Leer Libros, "For two years, we travelled the world… and our perception of life, childhood, love, and security was colored by this experience." Tamara also described herself as "lucky" to have an "awesome mum," maintaining a good relationship with her mother despite the trauma. Talking about her relationship with her father, Tamara and her brother Isaac did not see their father for the next 20 years, as per the end credits of the Netflix series.

Talking about the cast of 'No One Saw Us Leave', it includes Tessa Ia (of 'The House of Flowers: The Movie') as Valeria Goldberg, Emiliano Zurita ('Dance of the Forty-One') as Leo Saltzman, Juan Manuel Bernal ('Monarca') as Samuel Saltzman, Gustavo Bassani ('Transmitzvah') as Carlos, and Ari Brickman ('Techno Boys') as Elías, as per Tudum by Netflix. The series also introduces Alexander Varela and Marion Siro in the roles of children, Isaac and Tamara Saltzman.