Harlan Coben's Netflix drama 'Run Away's first-look images promises a nail-biter in the offing

The eight-episode series is based on Cohen's 2019 novel of the same name and releases Jan. 1, 2026

Harlan Coben's latest, 'Run Away' on Netflix released a series of first-look images. Starring James Nesbitt as Simon, the gripping thriller series promises to be a humdinger with the images showing ample suspense in the offing. The eight-episode series is based on Cohen's 2019 novel of the same name.

The series sees Simon (Nesbitt) whose perfect life takes a horrid turn when his eldest daughter Paige runs away. When Simon does indeed fins her, a shocking turn of events sees him lose her again. Only this time, his search leads him to a dangerous underworld revealing darker secrets which threaten to tear his family apart.

Per Tudum, the official preview reads, "Run Away is about family — about what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family,” Coban tells Tudum. “Every time you walk past the house, there’s a whole universe that goes on behind that door and none of us have a clue what it is." The cast includes, Ruth Jones as Elena Ravenscroft, Minnie Driver as Ingrid Greene, Adrian Greensmith as Sam Greene, Ellie Henry as Anya Greene, and Ellie de Lange as Paige Greene.

Rounding up the cast are, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati , Amy Gledhill , Joe McGann, Annette Badland, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Finty Williams, and Jon Pointing. The site also shared some of the first-look pictures. Coben serves as the executive producer as does Danny Brocklehurst ('Fool Me Once') as the lead writer and the EP along with Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee.

Earlier, Coben spoke about Nesbitt and de Lange playing Simon and Paige on the show. "Ellie really captured both the strength and the frailty of this character of Paige — what she’s going through and the secrets that she’s keeping,” he said. "There’s a lot that she has to evoke here and emote in this character." He further added that Nesbitt was the perfect actor to play Simon. "Jimmy just has so much range. He’s so natural and authentic at all times,” the creator says. “He’s an empathetic actor in the sense that he feels, and then you feel for him."

At the time of writing, there is no official trailer for the show. However, with just two months to go before the drop, fans can expect some new footage in the coming weeks. 'Run Away' is set to release January 1, 2026 on Netflix.