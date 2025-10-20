Where is Valeria Goldberg now? Netflix’s ‘No One Saw Us Leave’ sheds light on harrowing 1960s kidnapping case

A mother’s love defies borders in Netflix’s ‘No One Saw Us Leave,’ a harrowing true story of loss, betrayal, and reunion.

Netflix’s newest limited series, ‘No One Saw Us Leave,’ is earning widespread attention. The five-part drama, set in the 1960s, brings to life the haunting real story of Valeria Goldberg. She’s a mother whose desperate search for her kidnapped children spans continents, heartbreak, and years of relentless pursuit. The series is inspired by the 2020 memoir ‘Nadie nos vio partir’ (‘No One Saw Us Leave’) written by Tamara Trottner, the real-life daughter who was abducted as a child. It dramatizes a tale of love, betrayal, and redemption.

Mexican actress Tessa Ía portrays Valeria, while Emiliano Zurita plays her estranged husband, Leo Saltzman, whose actions set off the devastating chain of events. At its core, the series explores the emotional fallout of a fractured marriage. According to Lifestyle Asia, after Valeria’s affair with her brother-in-law, Carlos (portrayed by Gustavo Bassani), comes to light, Leo is consumed by anger and resentment. Manipulated by his domineering father, he makes a devastating decision. Leo takes their two young children, Tamara (Marion Siro) and Isaac (Alexander Varela), and vanishes without a trace.

What follows is Valeria’s unyielding search to track down her children, even enlisting the help of a former Mossad agent to trace Leo’s movements across Europe and beyond. Unlike the memoir, which recounts the events through Tamara’s eyes as a kidnapped child, Netflix’s adaptation shifts focus to Valeria’s perspective. This creative decision allows viewers to experience the story through a mother’s anguish and determination. It shows the lengths she goes to defy social stigma, cultural pressures, and legal obstacles.

Despite being ostracized by her conservative Mexican-Jewish community for her affair, Valeria’s family stands beside her as she risks everything to bring her children home. Meanwhile, Leo attempts to alienate Tamara and Isaac from their mother, manipulating them with lies that Valeria no longer wants them in her life. As the series builds toward its heart-stopping conclusion, Valeria finally tracks Leo down after a frantic search that spans France, South Africa, and Israel. In a tense custody battle held in Jerusalem, Leo ultimately relinquishes the children, realizing the damage he’s caused.

In a deeply moving final scene, he packs their belongings and tearfully says goodbye as Valeria embraces Tamara and Isaac, ending years of separation. The epilogue provides viewers with closure, revealing through on-screen text that Tamara and Isaac would not see their father again for two decades. Valeria remained with Carlos until his death in 1997, and Tamara went on to become a writer, as per Daily Express. In 2020, she published ‘No One Saw Us Leave,’ immortalizing her family’s painful yet inspiring journey. Archival photos of the real Tamara and Isaac as children appear in the final frames, grounding the series in its heartbreaking truth.