Emmys 2025 take awkward turn after Jennifer Coolidge calls out show in odd onstage rant: ‘I found out...’

'The White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge faced heavy backlash following her lengthy presentation rant at the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. During the prestigious award show, which took place in Los Angeles, Coolidge appeared on the stage to present Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and then, she made a joke about herself, considering she won an award in 2023 for her performance on the Mike White show. As per Radar Online, before announcing the 'Hacks’ star Jean Smart as the winner in the category, Coolidge said, “I can tell you from experiencing winning this. It's not all it's cracked up to be. It's really not. I had gotten really close with my fellow nominees, especially after I won, but I'm pretty sure they removed me from the group chat.”

The 'Legally Blonde' actress further added, “We were all supposed to go on a trip to Ibiza, and I found out that I wasn't included. And the only reason I knew that was because Elizabeth Debicki and I have the same Ozempic dealer, and you know, at least hers is working.” Eventually, Coolidge revealed that Smart won the Emmy, beating her fellow nominees, 'The Residence’ star Uzo Aduba, 'Nobody Wants This’ star Kirsten Bell, 'Abbot Elementary’ actress Quinta Brunson, and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri. At that point, Smart merely took 45 seconds to deliver her speech.

In her award-winning speech, Smart said, “If I was walking like John Wayne, it's because I broke my knee this summer and it's not quite repaired. One of the best things about winning something like this is that you get to actually publicly thank the people you work with. Our unbelievable crew, my incredible cast mates, led by the incomparable Hannah Einbinder. Our showrunners, beyond brilliant. ... And my children, who are my anchor.” Smart, who welcomed two kids, Connor Gilliland and Forest Gilliland, with her late husband Richard Gilliland, concluded her speech by saying, “Let's be good to each other. Just be good to each other.”

Soon after, numerous fans took to various social media platforms to share their honest thoughts on Coolidge's long speech at the 2025 Emmys. One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Is Jennifer Coolidge okay? What the hell is this bit?" Followed by a second user who penned, "They should deduct for the presenters 'cause Jennifer Coolidge spoke for way too long." A user declared, "I liked the opening, but I’m personally tired of the meandering Jennifer Coolidge shtick."

Another netizen went on to say, "I’ve never missed the #Emmys but this one is a total fail. To give winners only 45 seconds for their speech is insane to me when presenters are up there for 5+ mins (Jennifer Coolidge probably 8 mins)! The spotlight should be on the winners! It’s their night. Give them 2 mins!" One user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "Why is it taking Jennifer Coolidge 5 years to announce the nominees?" A sixth user added,"That was way too long of a bit by Jennifer Coolidge."