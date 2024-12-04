'Euphoria' Season 3: HBO show's hiatus could be over soon, thanks to a major update

Here's finally an update all the 'Euphoria' fans have been craving for

HBO’s hit teen drama 'Euphoria', starring Zendaya, has finally received a release window for its highly anticipated third season. Created and written by Sam Levinson, the show follows Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict battling sobriety and self-discovery. Despite its massive success, Euphoria's third season has faced delays due to Levinson reworking scripts and the cast pursuing other projects. Filming is scheduled to begin in January.

'Euphoria' Season 3 is set to premiere in 2026, according to Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery executive JB Perrette announced the news at the Wells Fargo Tech and Media Conference, positioning the show within HBO’s upcoming 2025-2026 lineup.

Three years later, 'Euphoria' Season 3 brings fresh stories

A still from 'Euphoria' (HBO)

By January 2025, it’ll be three years since 'Euphoria' Season 2 aired, and a lot has changed. Stars like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have become big names, and fans are eager to see what’s next. With such a long gap, it seems Season 3 will head in a new direction, telling stories that feel different from what we’re used to. Sam Levinson, the show’s creator, had a tough time figuring out the next steps, and even some ideas from Zendaya didn’t make the cut. But now, things are finally back on track.

With filming set to start next month, a 2026 premiere makes sense. The team will have all of 2025 to fine-tune the new episodes, and if everything goes smoothly, we might see the show return early in 2026. Levinson is likely planning a big shift, possibly a time jump since the cast has outgrown their high school roles. Season 3 could follow the characters as young adults, giving us a fresh take on their lives and struggles.

Our take on Euphoria’s return for Season 3 after a four-year gap

Alexa Damie and Barbie Ferreira in a still from 'Euphoria' (HBO)

With a four-year gap between seasons, 'Euphoria' will need to prove it’s still a must-watch, culturally relevant show. Shifting to a more adult tone in Season 3 could give it the fresh energy needed to pull viewers back in. The long wait, similar to what we see with big fantasy shows that have heavy post-production, risks some fans losing interest. But this latest update shows that 'Euphoria' finally has a clear path forward after a long stretch of uncertainty.