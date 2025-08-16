From dogs dressed as ‘AGT’ judges to performing gravity-defying stunts — these rescue pets steal the show

Canine Stars founders rescued unwanted dogs and trained them to impress on ‘AGT’ with tricks and comedy routines

Back in 2021, on Season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show stole the spotlight with a hilarious audition. The act kicked off by having dogs impersonate the ‘AGT’ judges, complete with voiceovers and matching outfits. One pup, channeling Sofia Vergara, had the audience in stitches with a spot-on impression: “Finally, Vegas baby!” she exclaimed, joking about hitting the casino. The stunt dogs, dressed exactly like the judges that night, added the perfect visual punch to the comedy.

Soon afterwards, an energetic performance from the contestants began. As the curtain rose, two women stepped forward and took their positions on either side of the stage. Moments later, two lively dogs leapt over a star prop placed center stage. Full of excitement, the dogs quickly bounded over to their trainers, who escorted them backstage. A white dog patiently waited inside the glowing star before joining the rest of the group. Then came the frisbee routine, with the trainer launching a toy painted like the American flag high into the air.

Another energetic brown dog, a pit bull, sprang into action, snatching the flying frisbees mid-air with precision. Moments later, the dog leapt onto his trainer’s back, flipped in a somersault, and landed flawlessly on the stage. As the trainer knelt down, the agile canine used him as a springboard to soar higher and catch yet another frisbee. Soon, a second trainer stepped forward, dressed in a black suit and bow tie, accompanied by a striking white Merle dog, likely a Border Collie. This talented pup was put to the test with frisbees flung in multiple directions, each caught with impressive speed and accuracy.

However, the white furry friend did not miss any. Next up was a black Labrador performing stunts on a huge white ball. He was seen balancing on the ball while also following his trainer. Then came one more mind-blowing act from another Brown Boder Collie. This time, as a girl with a ribbon movement stick made shapes, the dog jumped through it. Later, the same canine walked backwards on his hind legs, then held onto the girl and walked forward. The final stunt was from a black and white canine launching into an impressive high jump.

According to Fandom, all four judges, Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell, gave the act their yeses. In a future episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16, Canine Stars was chosen to move into the Top 36 contestants. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the Quarterfinals. Even their Quarterfinals performance had involved a few dogs being dressed as the judges. Meanwhile, the other dogs were introduced performing tricks to Panic! At The Disco's ‘Hey Look Ma, I Made It.’ Canine Stars was founded by dog sport veterans Keri Caraher and Ethan Wilhelm. Both Caraher and Wilhelm searched for unwanted dogs and adopted them to become a part of the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show Tour.