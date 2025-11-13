Who did Mel Owens pick? 'Golden Bachelor' star bashed for 'wasting women's time' after explosive finale

During the finale of 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2, Owens was supposed to hand out his final rose to either Cindy Cullers or Peg Munson

Currently, 'The Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens is facing immense backlash from fans after revealing that he has no plans to get engaged in the near future. During the finale of 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2, which aired on November 12, Owens was supposed to hand out his final rose to either Cindy Cullers or Peg Munson. However, during the episode, Owens subtly mentioned that he wasn't ready to walk down the aisle. While having a heartfelt conversation with Cullers, Owens revealed that he didn't see himself getting engaged for "two years." As per People magazine, Cullers told Owens, "I really thought it was you, and I'm just disappointed that you got that far without helping me understand that you weren't ready for a commitment. Not just me, but all those women that you brought along this journey. When did you know that you weren't ready for something?"

In his response, Owens said, "I was ready. But we had a time there where we were sitting there talking, and it just wasn't finished. My heart and my head just wasn't there to give you those answers yet. But we still had the Fantasy Suite, which I guess you weren't prepared to go into, not just for any intimacy, but just to talk. And that would have given us a lot more time, but that never happened. We didn't get the extra time to talk behind the scenes, no cameras, no mics, just a talk."

In a private confessional, Cullers shared, "I cannot believe what I am listening to. I gave him every opportunity to say, 'just be patient with me, I'm falling for you.' And he still couldn't go there." Just like Cullers, fans of the ABC dating competition were equally shocked by Owens' wild confession, and they slammed him for dropping the bombshell revelation during his final date. One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "These women came on here to be proposed to…what do you mean you won’t do it!? #TheBachelor #TheGoldenBachelor."

Followed by a second user who penned, "Mel at his big age saying he's not ready to get engaged is wild." Another netizen remarked, "If Mel talked to me, I'd fall asleep; he has no energy or excitement when he talks." An annoyed 'Bachelor' fan said, "Mel is the absolute worst. Missing the entire point intentionally and trying to gaslight Cindy. #TheGoldenBachelor." Another user quipped, "Now why the hell would this man agree to this show as the LEAD without wanting to be engaged at the end…. #goldenbachelor #thegoldenbachelor." In the finale, Owens eventually gave a promise ring to Munson.