Mel Owens asks 'The Golden Bachelor' ladies for a second chance after jaw-dropping elimination twist

Who is Mel Owens? 'Golden Bachelor' star, 66, faces backlash after refusing to date women over 60

Mel Owens' quest to find a partner on 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 is grabbing major headlines. The retired NFL linebacker, who got divorced in 2020 after a long marriage with his first love, is on a journey to find his true love. However, the path to love is not without heartbreaks, as the star recently made a shocking decision, sending home 9 potential contesnats the 23 senior-aged women introduced to him on 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2.

In the premiere of 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2, Owens faced the difficult task of giving out his first roses after a long night of meet-and-greets. While some women secured roses to continue their journey, several were sent home in the first round, including Lily (72, retired elementary school teacher), Lisa (66, state park employee), Susie (62, realtor), Tracy (62, interior designer), Maia (58, college sports consultant), and Andra (77, retired federal worker), as per The Independent.

Later in the evening, following his first group date and a one-on-one with Cheryl (who received a rose), Owens had to make even tougher choices, eliminating Alexandra (67, luxury yacht sales representative), Carla (62, former model), Diane (71, librarian), and Mylene (61, casino VIP host). These early eliminations suggest how quickly the competition narrows, showing that first impressions and early connections carry significant weight in deciding who stays and who goes.

Reportedly, Owens recently landed in controversy after making remarks about the age range of women he's willing to date on the show. During a June appearance on the 'In the Trenches' podcast, the 66-year-old was asked about the type of contestants he hoped to meet on the reality series. Owens did not hold back, bluntly saying, "If they're 60 or over, I'm cutting them," according to The Independent. He revealed that he had made his preferences clear to the production team before filming began, explaining, "I specifically told the producers I only wanted women who were between the ages of 45 and 60. Just being honest."

Owens also pointed out that fitness was a non-negotiable factor for him, tying it to his own lifestyle. He explained, "This is not The Silver Bachelor; honest. This is The Golden Bachelor. They've got to be fit, because I stay in shape and work out and stuff." He even admitted that he asked producers to avoid casting contestants who might show visible signs of aging, saying, "And I told [producers] to try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs."