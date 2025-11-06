'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 finale heats up as Mel Owens struggles to pick his perfect match

It's decision time for Mel Owens! Following an intense yet lovely journey to find his true love, Owens has to finally seal the deal on his perfect match in 'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2. The former NFL linebacker was seen enjoying quality time with the finalists, Peg Munson and Cindy Cullers, in the latest episode. While it's still tough to predict whom Owens will pick as his romantic partner, it was the elimination twist that had us on our toes.

The two-part finale began with host Jesse Palmer greeting Owens in Antigua, where he commented on his difficult choice, saying he had "two great women to pick from," both of whom "are so special in their own way," as per Parade. Notably, no one went home in Episode 7, as it was only the first half of the finale. The episode ended after the two 'Fantasy Suite' dates. During Munson's Fantasy Suite date, she opened up about Owens' guarded emotions, saying, "I definitely can see myself falling in love with Mel. That's just gonna take some more time, and some more communication and being vulnerable…but it's hard to take that risk, it's scary. Because I don't know how he feels about me."

A funny moment followed when Mel proved to be "the most cautious dune buggy driver ever," making Munson take over, saying, "Get out of the driver's seat, old man, I got this," and she "put the pedal to the metal, cackling wildly." While watching her drive, Owens complimented her. At dinner, both Owens and Munson agreed their feelings were real but didn't discuss them much. On the other hand, Cullers expressed more intensity about her emotions, saying, "I am falling in love with Mel. Last week, at Hometowns, Mel wouldn't open up. It's scary not knowing exactly how he feels. This week, I hope he and I can just be present with each other."

Later, Owens and Cullers enjoyed a boat ride with champagne and swam with stingrays. At dinner, Cullers pressed Ownes, saying, "I hate to push you because it’s unfair, but I really would like to know…do you see a future with us? How do you feel about us? How do you feel about me?" Mel responded with plenty of nice things but remained fairly noncommittal.

Notably, before reality TV, Owens played nine seasons in the NFL and, after retiring, attended law school to become a sports attorney, co-founding the Southern California-based firm Namanny, Byrne & Owens in 2006, as per People. During that time, he met his ex-wife, Fabiana Pimentel Owens; the couple shares two sons and was married for 25 years before splitting in 2020.