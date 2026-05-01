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Andy Cohen finally breaks silence on 'Real Housewives of Miami' future: 'Don't have a slot...'

Andy revealed some key details about ‘RHOM’ future and opened up with fans about the show’s upcoming season and the busy schedule.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
A screenshot of Andy Cohen from Page Six (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @pagesix)
A screenshot of Andy Cohen from Page Six (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @pagesix)

Since ‘RHOM’ Season 7 reunion aired via a three-part special episode in October 2025, fans have been waiting for the show’s next season updates. However, there have not been any significant updates regarding a new season of 'RHOM.' Later, when fans learned about the show being on a hiatus, it left everyone disappointed. Viewers had already been following and connecting with the show’s cast members. This included Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Larsa Pippen, and more. On the Thursday episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' the show host faced a question about ‘RHOM.’ One of the guests, Michols Peña, asked Andy about the show’s return. Responding to the question, Andy noted, “It’ll be back.” 

A still from 'RHOM' Season 7 Episode 13 featuring Julia Lemigova (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOM' Season 7 Episode 13 featuring Julia Lemigova (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

With Andy himself assuring the viewers, fans do not need to worry about the upcoming ‘RHOM’ Season 8. Additionally, Andy shared more with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea at the ‘RHORI’ premiere party on Monday. He explained, “We gotta get ‘Miami’ back, and then everybody will calm down. The fact that people are so passionate about the show ultimately makes me happy.” Further, Andy said that he wanted more people to watch the show. “I just want more people to watch it…if it was really up to me, we would be in production on everything all at once.” He also talked about how Bravo’s “robust programming” plays a crucial role while deciding for which show to have another season and which to have on a delay. 

'RHOM' star Guerdy Abraira left fed up with the feuds (Bravo)
'RHOM' star Guerdy (Image Source @Bravo)

He then shared more regarding how some production decisions and other aspects might affect a particular season’s delay: “By the way, there’s also something to be said for if they know they don’t have a slot for it the next year and two months because we have all these other ‘Housewives’ that are in production or…are slotted.” As a result, “It doesn’t make sense to wait six months and then shoot it later so that it’s closer to when it airs.” Despite various rumors circulating over the internet, Andy confirmed that ‘RHOM’ was not canceled. “It’s not a cancellation,” he noted. 

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Andy Cohen arrives at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala Honors Lo
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Andy Cohen arrives at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala 

Page Six Radio hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real also reflected on their discussion with Andy regarding 'RHOM.' As Andy told them, he also “didn’t want it (the show) paused either." The two recalled Andy talking about a number of ‘Housewives’ shows on the platform and how simultaneously there are multiple shows being aired. “But he said there’s a lot of shows going on at Bravo right now. He’s like, ‘Don’t you think it’ll be good when there’s not so many shows?” Bravo fans must know about the two recently released shows: 'The Valley,' which premiered on April 1, and ‘RHORI’ on April 2. Apart from that, 'In the City' is all set to premiere on May 19, followed by 'Next Gen NYC' on June 3.

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