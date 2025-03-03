Michelle Pfeiffer thought she was licking meat on Drew Barrymore's show — she was in for a surprise

“We have to blindfold you. Don’t worry, you’re safe. You have to lick whatever is here," Ross Mathew told Michelle Pfeiffer.

On December 7, 2023, Drew Barrymore welcomed guest Michelle Pfeiffer to talk about her marriage to David E. Kelley and promote her Henry Rose fragrance line. However, things took an unexpected turn when Barrymore and her co-host Ross Mathews invited Pfeiffer to play a game of Truth or Dare. Pfeiffer shared that she prefers dares to telling the truth because, as she put it, “I don’t like divulging information.” Luckily, when she spun the wheel, she landed on a dare. Mathews then handed her a blindfold, saying, “We have to blindfold you. Don’t worry, you’re safe. You have to lick whatever is here.” He then lifted a domed cover to reveal a head of broccoli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

Pfeiffer was fully on board with the challenge. She licked the mystery item and guessed, “Is it a chicken? That’s disgusting!” She continued to touch it with her tongue and asked, “Am I supposed to guess?” Since it didn’t have much taste, she added, “It doesn’t taste like anything!” Barrymore then asked, “Does it smell like something?” That’s when Pfeiffer realized what it was. “Is it broccoli?” she guessed correctly, after quite an amusing process, The Decider reported.

When it was Barrymore’s turn to spin, she also landed on a dare. She had to call the most famous person on her phone. Unsure of who to pick, she said, “I don’t really know… Kate Hudson?” The audience responded with cheers. Barrymore and Pfeiffer then FaceTimed Hudson, who was driving at the time. Hudson showed off her new leather driving gloves, and the three exchanged “I love you’s” before ending the call.

If anyone had expected a usual talk show appearance from Golden Globe winner Pfeiffer, they would have been surprised. A game that involved licking broccoli was definitely unexpected! Barrymore and her team certainly kept things fun, and Pfeiffer was more than willing to go along with it. Pfeiffer almost canceled her appearance after getting a black eye from a pickleball accident, as per AceShowbiz. The 65-year-old actress explained, "Have you seen my Instagram? I still have a black eye." She revealed that she had already canceled a previous appearance due to another eye issue and didn’t want to cancel twice in a row.

Michelle Pfeiffer attends the 49th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

She shared, "The funny thing was the first time I was supposed to come on the show, I got a stye so I felt I can't... who knows what they are going to say about me so I cancelled... It was vanity... Last Thursday, I'm playing pickleball - the ball hits me in the eye." Pfeiffer added, "The first thing I thought, 'I'm gonna have to cancel Drew again!' I was playing with DeeDee and Lori and a couple of friends... It was [Lori's friend] who hit me in the eye. He was horrified, of course. He couldn't speak to me, he couldn't even look at me." On Instagram, she joked about the injury, writing, "WARNING Pickleball-Stay out of the Kitchen!! Thank you, Less!" She assured fans that it was "nothing serious. Thank God!" and added, "Life is sweetened with risk!"