'The Voice' may have ended, but there’s one complaint from the viewers that is totally plausible

Despite being in its 27th season, 'The Voice' keeps on creating a growing gap between the show and its audience

NBC's 'The Voice' Season 27 recently grabbed major headlines, all thanks to its high-stakes finale, where Team Bublé's Adam David was crowned the winner. While the show itself celebrates the aspiring vocal talents, many viewers feel a growing disconnect, mostly due to the voting system. Though fans do get a chance to vote for their favorite contestants, that shot comes very late in the competition, making it feel like a missed opportunity.

'The Voice' Season 27 stirred debate as the Top 12 were suddenly cut to a Final Five, with the unexpected Super Save twist adding four eliminated contestants back into the competition, as per Collider. While it gave fans more performances, it also reduced voting time for the viewers, which limited the public influence. For most of the time, coaches controlled outcomes until the final week, which truly poses the question of who truly holds the most power between the audience and the coaches.

Additionally, 'The Voice' Season 27 featured a strong cast and tough decisions for coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé. As the competition moved to the live rounds, only one performance determined who advanced with the help of America's vote. Some strong contestants, like Dan Kiernan and Simone Marijic, were controversially eliminated. Host Carson Daly announced that the final 12 singers would either advance, be eliminated, or compete for the season's only Instant Save.

The four advanced contestants were Renzo from Team Legend, Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam, Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé, and Jaelen Johnston from Team Ballerini. Four singers, Adam David, Olivia Kuper Harris, Iris Herrera, and Bryson Battle, had to compete for the Instant Save. Coach Legend aptly expressed frustration that Bryson wasn't automatically through, although some felt the contestant was kept too long by the 'All of You' singer over stronger performers.

'The Voice' contestants Kolby Cordell, Kaiya Hamilton, Conor James, and Alanna Lynise got eliminated after just one live performance, without much recognition. James, controversially chosen over fan favorite Britton Moore, lost support due to the Super Save system, sparking debate that fans should decide who returns. This unpredictability, along with rapid eliminations, contributes to 'The Voice’s' struggle to produce breakout stars. While the remaining finalists are talented, the focus remains more on the coaches than the singers themselves.

Notably, 'The Voice' is returning to NBC this fall with changes to both its coaching panel and schedule. Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire will return as coaches, replacing Levine, Legend, and Ballerini, as per Deadline. They'll join Bublé, who continues his run from Seasons 26 and 27. The rotating coach lineup helps keep the show fresh, and the upcoming season will also feature a slightly altered timeslot or scheduling format, as the show will premiere with two-hour episodes on both Mondays and Tuesdays in September but will reduce to one night per week due to NBC's NBA coverage.

After the 'America’s Got Talent' finale on the first Tuesday, 'The Voice' will air three more Tuesdays before switching to only Monday nights. The Monday episodes will start as two hours but will later drop to one hour once NBC's fall comedies, like 'St. Denis Medical' and others, begin. The two-hour Monday run is expected to last about six weeks. The NBA’s unpredictable schedule may also cause some Tuesday episodes in December.