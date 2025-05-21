‘The Voice’ Season 27 winner crowned — but fans say one finalist 'never deserved Top 5'

This 'The Voice' contestant was one of fan favorites but her grand finale performance might have jinxed her chances of winning the show.

Jadyn Cree, one of the top 5 finalists on 'The Voice' 27 and a member of coach Michael Bublé's team. performed the song 'Lose You to Love Me,' by Selena Gomez, on the grand finale's first night on May 19. There is no denying that at this stage of the competition, the stakes are skyrocketing, and so are the expectations of the fans from their favorite artists. Even though Cree earned praise from coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini, her performance didn't appeal to the fans.

In a video shared on YouTube, a viewer wrote in the comments section, "Don't want to be negative. Her vocals are somewhat off, but that, in time, gets better. Will say once the artist sings their song hard for others. Selena made that song only hers. Others could, or maybe sing it in their own way, and great. It's hard when you're trying to win in a contest." Agreeing with the sentiment, another viewer added, "Honestly, I don’t know how she got this far. I think we have forgotten what talent is. Sad."

Am I the only one who thinks Jadyn Cree is not good???? #TheVoice#TheVoiceFinale — Christina (@politicalchicky) May 20, 2025

Criticizing the performance, a netizen wrote, "Totally missed the mark here. Sounds like a mediocre karaoke. This is when coaches need to step in and help out." Fans also took to social media to express their disappointment. One fan tweeted, "Jaiden Cree, what the heck was that??" Pointing out a technical flaw in the performance, another tweeted, "That was a tough performance by Jaydn. So pitchy, it hurt." Disapproving Cree, an X user wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Jadyn Cree is not good?" Cree had a second chance to redeem herself on the grand finale's second night, where she performed 'Come On Eileen' by Dexys Midnight Runners. But her efforts were not up to the mark with this one either.

Fans flooded the YouTube comment section once again, a 'The Voice' user wrote on the performance video, "I don't know how he made it to the final; there were people with incredible voices. Something strange is happening here." Comparing Cree's performance with other finalists, another said, "She is the least deserving and least worthy candidate for the top 5...THE VOICE IS TURNING INTO A MESS." Recalling previous performances of the singer on the show, one netizen added, "This was honestly not her best performance. I'm a huge fan of hers overall, but this wasn't her best."

Cree was the first to be eliminated, when host Carson Daly asked each finalist what the one thing they wanted to tell their respective coaches, Cree spoke to her coach Bublé: "You always reminded me to just be myself, and I think it's the biggest thing I am gonna take away from this." She added, "And just keep having fun and loving life. Thank you so much that I matter." The other four artists to be eliminated were Lucia Flores Wiseman, Renzo, and Jaelen Johnston, finally leaving on stage, the winner of 'The Voice' season 27, Adam David.