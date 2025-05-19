20 seasons in, and 'AGT' still has fans hooked — here’s what the judges think keeps us coming back

From quiet tension to loud laughs, 'AGT' Season 20 premiere hints that this year's drama isn't only center stage

As 'America's Got Talent' is all set to debut a new season on Tuesday, May 27, the excitement around the talent show is at an all-time high. The show, which first debuted in 2006, is still highly popular among the masses, with fans eagerly awaiting what's next. Each new season only adds to the show's ever-growing legacy, proving its staying power year after year. But one question still stands, and that is, how, even after 20 seasons, does 'AGT' manage to entertain viewers?

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison)

During a conversation with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Erin Andrews, Sofía Vergara and Mel B talked about 'America’s Got Talent' reaching its 20th season and what makes the show so enduring. When the hosts mentioned the impressive milestone, Mel B emphasized the show's ongoing appeal, saying, "When you think there is no more talent left, there is. It keeps on going and going." Vergara echoed the excitement and unpredictability each season brings, saying, "Like every year, we think at the beginning it's going to be good, you know. You never know. It was so good the year before, but people are getting better. And I think because it's the 20th anniversary, they are excited."

In the same conversation, the duo can also be seen praising each other, putting a full stop to their rumored feud. Vergara said warmly, "We had the best time from the beginning," to which Mel B added, "We really have... and we understand each other." In a lighthearted moment, Vergara then joked, "I don't understand her accent," prompting laughs from the hosts. Host Andrews brought up their different accents and chemistry, asking how they manage their flow on screen.

Vergara replied with praise, "Because she is a pro," and Mel B quickly responded, "So are you." Vergara continued, "Been doing it for so long... been doing it for six years, so I think we kind of, like, immediately knew... we know the show." Mel B added, "And we're girls' girls." Notably, rumor mills were rife with the buzz that both Mel B and Vergara shared cold vibes on the 'AGT' set. According to the source, during the March auditions, "Mel barely acknowledged Sofia when they weren’t recording." The insider continued, "Mel spent most of the time talking to Howie, who she was sitting right next to or even got up to talk to Simon."

Despite sitting next to Vergara, the source claimed, "They barely spoke or even made eye contact when the cameras went down," as per The US Sun. Although the duo seemed to “get along with Sofia when cameras were on,” the source noted, “When they were off, very icy vibes." Not only that, Mel B also opened up about why she originally left America’s Got Talent in 2019 in a chat with the Today show on Wednesday, May 14.

Speaking candidly, the Spice Girls alum told host Craig Melvin, "I got kind of laid off and fired," adding with a laugh, "But yeah, I’m back now," as per People. When asked what brought her back for the show’s milestone 20th season, Mel B responded, "I mean, why not? It was perfect timing." Her fellow judge, Howie Mandel, chimed in with a playful remark, saying she came back because, "She gets to work with me." But Mel B gave credit to her 'AGT' colleagues, telling Mandel and host Terry Crews, "You know, I thought, well, I love working with you guys." Mandel returned the sentiment, saying, "I love working with you," while Crews added warmly, "And we love you too, Mel."