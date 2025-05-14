Reba McEntire returns to ‘The Voice’ after missing a season — and she’s not coming back alone

'The Voice' season 27 is set to end in May, as the finale will happen as a two-part event on May 19 and May 20, 2025. This season saw the return of veteran coach Adam Levine, with John Legend returning for his 10th season. Michael Bublé, on the other hand, returned for his second consecutive season, while Kelsea Ballerini appeared as a full-time judge for the first time. That said, while the season is about to come to a close, preparations for the next season are already underway, and one fan-favorite judge is set to return to the show along with other recognizable faces.

As reported by Billboard, Reba McEntire is set to return as a coach for 'The Voice' season 28. However, she won't be the only familiar face fans will be seeing, as Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan are set to return as well, along with Michael Bublé, who will serve his third consecutive year as a coach on 'The Voice.' This means that coaches Ballerini, John Legend, and Maroon 5 frontman Levine won't be returning as coaches for season 28.

McEntire is a beloved judge and has even shared her insights as to what she feels contestants should do after the show. Her vulnerability with the contestants even garnered her her first win in season 25 with contestant Asher HaVon. Bublé, on the other hand, won the very first season he coached with contestant Sofronio Vasquez. This was his first win as a coach. Niall Horan coached seasons 23 and 24 and won both seasons, season 23 with Gina Miles and season 24 with Huntley. Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, has appeared in one season and has had zero wins.

Reba McEntire couldn't coach season 27 due to scheduling conflicts, she revealed in a statement to Today. “Oh, the scheduling was totally it,” McEntire told the publication. “I thought Kelsea Ballerini did such a great job. That was a really good pick with her,” she added. During this time, McEntire was also starring in her own comedy show, 'Happy's Place,' and she also released a new song with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson by the name of 'Trailblazer.' Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, was working on multiple musical collaborations.

Similarly, Niall Horan has likely been working on his next album, as has been speculated by fans on various social media platforms. Horan was also likely coping with the untimely death of longtime One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who sadly passed away in late 2024.