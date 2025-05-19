‘The Voice’ Season 28 will have major scheduling changes — key details you should know

Don’t be surprised if ‘The Voice’ pops up on a random Tuesday — it all depends on the NBA schedule

NBC's 'The Voice' is the hot topic of discussion, not only for its upcoming Season 27 finale but also for the announcement of Season 28. According to the reports, Michael Bublé will be the only current judge to retain his coaching duties with Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan in Season 2. Alongside the new judging panel, the upcoming season will also introduce significant schedule changes, which is not great news for fans.

(L-R) Singer Blake Shelton, singer Adam Levine, singer Christina Aguilera and singer Cee Lo Green arrive at NBC's press conference for the their Show 'The Voice' in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Reportedly, 'The Voice' Season 28 will launch with two-hour episodes on both Mondays and Tuesdays in September. After the 'America’s Got Talent' finale and three weeks of Tuesday episodes, the show will shift to airing only on Mondays due to NBC's NBA coverage, as per Deadline. Initially, two hours on Mondays, it will later drop to one hour to make room for NBC's new comedy lineup, including 'St. Denis Medical' and possibly 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.' There may still be occasional Tuesday episodes in December, depending on the final NBA schedule.

Additionally, in December, the schedule might change again depending on the NBA games, where 'The Voice' might still air on Tuesdays, as per Deadline. Notably, 'The Voice', hosted by Carson Daly, airs twice a year and regularly changes its coaches to keep the show fresh. Among the newly announced coaches, Snoop Dogg mentored in Season 26, McEntire was a coach from Seasons 24 to 26, and Niall Horan coached in Seasons 23 and 24.

Talking about 'The Voice' Season 27 finale, it will air live on Tuesday, May 20, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC, featuring performances from the top five finalists and current coaches Ballerini, Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine, as per RTT News The star-studded event will also include returns from former coaches like Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys. Shelton will perform his new single 'Texas', making it his first appearance since leaving the show in 2023.

Other performances include Amanda Reid debuting a song from Keys’ Broadway musical 'Hell's Kitchen', Kelly Clarkson singing her new track 'Where Have You Been,' and appearances by Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, Foreigner, James Bay with Sheryl Crow, and Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood. Talking about 'The Voice' Season 27, the Top 5 finalists offer a wide range of styles and fan appeal. Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé, daughter of former finalist Bryan Olesen, has charmed younger viewers with her cheerful personality, but she’s considered the least likely to win, with only a 5% chance, as per a report from TV Line.

Fellow teammate Adam David, who has impressed with his powerful vocals, has mostly flown under the radar and had to earn his spot via the Wildcard Save, and he holds a 12% chance. Renzo, who is representing Team Legend, has a strong stage presence and vocal range, delivering bold performances across genres, earning him a 19% shot. Team Ballerini's Jaelen Johnston stirred fan passion with his country roots and charisma, making him a serious contender at 26%. Lucia Flores-Wiseman of Team Adam Levine has been a standout since day one, thanks to her distinctive tone, and is also currently the favorite to win, with a 38% chance.