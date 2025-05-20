Who will win ‘The Voice’ Season 27? Fans and betting odds say it’s down to two names

Excited for ‘The Voice’? Well, here's your latest winner odds and predictions before the finale

'The Voice' is all set to crown its new winner soon! In the grand finale, the top 5 finalists, Renzo from Team Legend, Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam, Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé, Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea, and Adam David from Team Bublé, will be seen battling it out one last time on the stage of the NBC singing competition. At the moment, many fans of the show are busy making their winner predictions. According to Parade magazine, Flores-Wiseman, Renzo, and Cree are the frontrunners. It has been reported by the media outlet that either Flores-Wiseman or Renzo will emerge as the winner of the singing show.

On the other hand, Collider has shared that Flores-Wiseman will clinch the winner's title and take the prestigious trophy home. It seems like things are not looking good for David, who was voted through by the judges Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini via an Instant Save, not by the viewers watching from home. There is a possibility that David might not receive the maximum votes in the finale.

When we talk about the odds made by The Sports Geek, “Lucia Flores-Wiseman (-200) is a sizable favorite at entertainment betting sites heading into the two-part Season 27 finale of The Voice! The Team Levine singer has an implied win probability of 66.7% to win, and Flores-Wiseman has been pretty consistent throughout Season 27! The favorite is followed by Renzo (+350) and Jadyn Cree (+600), who are on Team Legend and Team Buble, respectively. Their implied win probabilities range from 22.2% for Renzo to 14.3% for Cree, and this duo poses the biggest threat to the favorite. Don’t count out Adam David (+800) and Jalen Johnston (+850), with implied win chances of 11.1% and 10.5%, respectively.”

Apart from this, the fans of the show have also made their predictions on Reddit. One user wrote, "I think Renzo or Lucia will win." Followed by a second user who penned, "My top 5 picks would be Renzo, Lucia, Bryson, Olivia, and Kaiya...and of course, the winner would have to be Renzo." Another user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "I think top 5 will be Renzo, Lucia, Bryson, Iris, Conor. I think Renzo is going to win!" A fourth user chimed in, "Idk Jadyn Cree has a really good chance too. Looking at the numbers from different platforms, it looks like Jadyn and Lucia are neck and neck right now. Of course, it can all change on the night of finale." A user went on to say, "Personally not a fan of Jadyn BUT she does have strong social media numbers and her dad has a large fanbase, so I could totally see her making it."

For the unversed, let us share with you that Carson Daly, the host of the show, will announce the name of the winner during the second part of 'The Voice' Season 27 finale, which is set to air on May 20, 2025, only on NBC. The grand finale of 'The Voice' Season 27 will also be available for streaming the next day on Peacock. So set your alarms, and don't forget to vote for your favorite contestants one last time.