There is only one real star of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, and she's taking no prisoners

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agents closed some big listings

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 entertained viewers with fresh feuds, glamorous outfits, jaw-dropping cars, and of course some of the most luxurious listings. The LA agents, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Mary Bonnet, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, and O Group founders Brett and Jason Oppenheim vied for attention and sales in the struggling market.

While some of the agents closed huge listings of the season, others, including, Amanza, doubted her real estate career. The Oppenheim Group boss took a shocking risk for one of the world's most expensive houses. Meanwhile, some agents used closing listings as their escape from marital woes. Season 8 was definitely the perfect blend of drama, emotion, and luxury. However, only one real estate agent proved to be a standout star leaving a lasting impression.

The Oppenheim Group's real estate star has closed huge listings

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 superstar has some of the biggest listings under her belt including, rapper Saweetie, and she is none other than Bre Tiesi. The Netflix show star ditched modeling and entered the real estate world with a 'don't give a s**t' attitude. She has never diverted her focus from her listing despite her personal and workplace drama and results have been visible in her career graph.

Bre took center stage and proved why she's the true queen of 'Selling Sunset'. In season 8, Bre bagged an off-market 14,000 sq ft property with a listing price of $28,888,000. She negotiated the deal in both the seller's and buyer's favor and sold the Chalon RD property for $27,688,000. She earned another big listing of $4,795,000 but has yet to close the deal in the competitive market.

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi stands alone against staging Chelsea Lazkani's betrayal

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi has recently found herself in a one vs three feud with Chelsea Lazkani. Bre was accused of deliberately plotting and staging Chelsea Lazkani's on-camera betrayal after she exposed Jeff Lazkani's alleged lobby make-out in the Netflix show. However, Bre's intention was just to be a good friend and start a new relationship with Chelsea, no one backed her support.

Bre's close friends Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause have also backed out and supported Chelsea in the whole drama but Bre stuck to her grounds. Bre is confident and could confront anyone even her BFFs and that was clearly witnessed in the latest season.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi doesn't believe in proving herself when she's right

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agents tried to sabotage Bre Tiesi with multiple accusations but the real estate agent often defeated them in their own game. In Season 7, Chelsea Lazkani brought multiple foes of Bre to betray her exposing her past and recently she accused Bre of staging her betrayal. However, Bre's sharp wit, unapologetic honesty, and unstoppable drive have been dominating the real estate world and the Netflix show.

She never held herself back especially when she was right. She has recently found a way just to take revenge on her co-stars after they made shocking accusations against her. Instead of proving her truth, Bre planned to bring her friend, Amanda Lynn, who has exposed Chelsea's husband's affair. The latest season had an open ending with several unanswered questions but no one can deny the fact that Bre was the ultimate star.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi confronts Jason Oppenheim over inequitable commission split

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi is bold, confident, and vocal about inequality. She has raised her voice against inequitable commission split and even threatened to leave the group if she didn't get equal pay. Bre revealed that she received a 90/10 commission split, 90 percent being her commission share and the other 10 percent going to her broker in her previous company.

However, Jason made it clear that the commission was negotiable and claimed that his real estate company offers more services than other brokerages and the agents are happier with them. However, Bre aimed high and left the room with the motive to work for someone where she gets equal pay. She actually did and Jason later regretted his decision. In Season 8, Jason invited Bre back to his firm and offered her desired commission.

Why did Bre Tiesi reject Netflix's offer to star in 'Selling Sunset' Season 2?

Bre Tiesi made her Netflix debut with 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 but she was offered the role in Season 2 and Season 3 as well. However, Bre decided to reject the Season 2 offer as she was going through her divorce and had been struggling through her personal woes.

Bre parted with her ex-husband former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel in March 2019 and filed for divorce in December after her cheated on her. However, Netflix offered the role again after her pregnancy in Season 6 and as she was in a better place, Bre happily graced the screen.