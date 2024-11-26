‘The Voice’: Reba McEntire’s steal backfires as Edward Preble’s Frank Sinatra rendition falls flat

Despite receiving praise for his performance, Edward Preble was sent home after the 'The Voice' Playoffs

Reba McEntire surprised some viewers with her decision to steal Edward Preble during 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs, especially after his performance didn't quite measure up. Edward is known for his smooth, Sinatra-inspired style, and he performed 'All of Me' by Frank Sinatra during the Playoffs to show his vocal range. However, his performance failed to impress the coaches, leaving many wondering if Reba regretted her decision to steal him in the first place.

Edward's performance was polished, but it lacked the emotional depth and richness that the song required. While his Sinatra style was good, he had a hard time connecting with the audience and the coaches. Even Reba, who took him from another team, said he had a lot of potential. But after the game, it looked like she was having doubts. The other coaches had different opinions. Some noticed Edward's effort. But most felt the performance was just okay. It didn’t grab the attention of a busy group. This ultimately led to his elimination after the Playoffs, raising the question of whether Reba made the right call in choosing to keep him on her team. In the end, Reba's gamble didn’t work out as she wanted, and Edward Preble was sent home. It’s hard to say if Reba felt bad about it. But this shows that even the best coaches can make tough choices that don’t go as planned.

'The Voice' coach Michael Buble says he is 'proud' of Edward Preble

Edward Preble, a 19-year-old crooner, was originally on Team Michael Bublé before being stolen by Team Reba McEntire. During his Playoff performance of "All of Me," he appeared a bit nervous but still managed to exude charisma on stage. Lainey Wilson and Reba were happy to see Edward so excited. However, they were a little confused by his attempts to mimic Frank Sinatra.

The feedback from the coaches was generally positive. Michael Bublé, known for his crooning style, complimented Edward on his humility, saying, “Your humility shines through always. I’m proud of you.” Snoop Dogg, a huge fan of Edward, really liked how he stepped up his performance. Reba, who took Edward from Michael, was happy with her choice. But if it was the right move for the future? Well, that part is still up in the air. In the end, although Edward's performance didn't quite hit the spot, the potential was evident, and over time, he could be one of the real stars of the show.

Snoop Dogg thinks 'The Voice' star Edward Preble has the same voice as Frank Sinatra

Edward Preble, with a voice reminiscent of the legendary Frank Sinatra, kicked off the Knockout round by singing a classic song that perfectly showcased his ability with the standards genre—earnest and emotionally rich. Snoop Dogg loved how fast Edward picked up the song. He called him 'Fast Eddie' because he learned it quickly and sang it so well. "I closed my eyes and I thought Frank Sinatra was singing on stage," Snoop said, praising Edward's vocal resemblance to the legendary crooner.

Reba McEntire echoed the sentiment, telling Edward, "Edward, you have fascinated me since the very beginning. For you to be still in your teens, you're such a mature soul." Reba did not make her point but was clearly in awe. Gwen Stefani agreed with Reba, saying, "I'm with Reba. I'm just fascinated by you," though she leaned toward J.Paul as the winner of the Knockout.

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.