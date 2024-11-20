Gwen Stefani made one idiotic decision and it ruined her chance of winning 'The Voice' Season 26

Gwen Stefani may have lost her chance of winning 'The Voice' by sending her strongest vocalist home.

During 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 15, Gwen Stefani highlighted five of her artists for the Playoffs debut, although only two of them would perform during the live shows. One contestant who stood out among the rest was Jose Luis, who the coach herself labeled a monster in the game.

While Gwen claimed she would just be his cheerleader since she didn't know how to coach him, she regarded him as a gift for her team. However, the decision that Gwen took at the end of the episode called into question her chances of winning this season.

Jose Luis got eliminated after 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs (Instagram/jose.luisss___)

'The Voice' Season 26 star Jose Luis performs a song that helped him escape bullying in childhood

Jose Luis chose Mary J Blige's "No More Drama" for his playoff performance. This was his chance to escape the bullying he endured as a child for being too feminine, and he hoped to add a personal link to the song.

He demonstrated his ability to transfer smoothly into the professional music industry by performing on stage with support vocalists. It was by far his most composed and accomplished performance of this season.

The internet would undoubtedly be in a frenzy over that star-making performance if it had been at an awards ceremony.

Jose Luis delivers his best performance of 'The Voice' Season 26

This was, in our opinion, Jose Luis's greatest performance so far. In addition to performing the best part of Mary J Blige's iconic song, he gave every second he spent on stage his all.

He was bigger, more powerful, and more thrillingly at ease than we had ever seen him. It must have been difficult for the vocalists to follow that up!

Jose Luis sang Mary J Blige's 'No More Drama' for his playoff performance (Instagram/@jose.luisss___)

Gwen Stefani made the biggest mistake by sending Jose Luis home just ahead of 'The Voice' Season 26 Lives

Only two people could represent Team Gwen during the live shows. Jose Luis was one of the two who should have won the Team Gwen Playoffs on 'The Voice'. She realized this was going to be an uphill battle and even burst into tears.

But in the end, Gwen sent Jose home before the Live performances. The veteran coach has made some crazy calls this season, and this one was definitely B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

She decided to go ahead with Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace.

Jose Luis fails to make it to 'The Voice' Season 26 Live Shows (Instagram/jose.luisss___)

