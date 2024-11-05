How 'The Voice' singer and 'human time capsule' Edward Preble uses his heritage as a strength

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Edward Preble is set to graduate with a B.A. in Music Performance

FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA: 'The Voice' season 26 has unveiled a variety of exceptional talents, but Edward Preble captivates with his timeless charm, reminiscent of icons like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. During his blind audition, Edward mesmerized the audience with his cool and collected demeanor as he breathed new life into "Luck Be a Lady." He further enchanted everyone on battle night with his vintage, soulful voice, performing “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong alongside Mark Shiiba.

With a charming smile that perfectly complements his classic suit and tie, Edward embodies the elegance of the 50s and 60s. His distinctive voice transports listeners straight to the heart of the 20th century, evoking images of dimly lit lounges and swirling cigar smoke. Coming from a multicultural background, Edward's father hails from Peru and his mother is from Panama. Edward adds this to his appeal by performing in English, Portuguese, and Italian, creating a diverse and engaging musical experience.

'The Voice' season 26's Edward Preble even attends his college classes dressed in a suit

'The Voice' contestant Edward thrived in both music and writing while attending boarding school. His exceptional writing skills secured him a spot at Emerson College for creative writing. However, he opted to follow his true passion for music at Hofstra University, where he is set to graduate with a BA in Music Performance, focusing on jazz and contemporary music.

Interestingly, Edward often attends college classes dressed in a suit and hat, proudly embracing his love for the Great American Songbook era. He typically sports an oversized suit, a tucked-in shirt, and high-waisted straight-leg pants, reminiscent of his idols. Edward has performed at numerous shows, including one for Hofstra University, all while maintaining his vintage fashion sense.

Edward Preble realized early on that nobody knew the songs he was into

In a late September Instagram post, 'The Voice' season 26 contestant Edward reflected on the moment he decided to fully commit to music. He recalled humming tunes in the halls of his high school, only to realize that no one around him was familiar with the songs he loved. Despite feeling inexperienced at the time, he recognized his potential and dedicated nearly five hours a day to researching and practicing his craft to become the artist he is today.

Looking back on his journey, Edward expressed gratitude for not giving up, even when he didn't see immediate results. Acknowledging the ups and downs ahead, he remains determined to trust himself and continue moving forward.

'The Voice' season 26's Edward Preble hosts a podcast where he invites guests who share his vibe

In addition to humming tunes from the golden era, Edward co-hosts a podcast called Jello Salad alongside Veronica Yasmine. Together, they dive into candid and lively conversations with guests who often share Edward's vintage vibe. In a recent episode featuring Georgia, they discussed her life and insights on the vintage community as a whole. Their delightful banter and playful bickering add an entertaining dynamic, making each episode a joy to listen to.

'The Voice' season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET