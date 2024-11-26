Snoop Dogg's Olympics connection could backfire during 'The Voice' Playoffs

Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles are preparing to take their Olympic Games connection to the next level

All four coaches will have to select just two of their remaining five team members to represent them in the live shows, as 'The Voice' Season 26 has formally reached the Playoff phase of the 2024 TV schedule.

On November 19, all of Gwen Stefani's talents performed before she had to make her difficult choice, so all eyes were on her team. Machine Gun Kelly provided some assistance by acting as a Playoff mentor for her team's rehearsals. Although we were pleased by his level of engagement, it was a different twist—finding out who would be Snoop Dogg's advisor—that truly took us by surprise.

'The Voice' Season 26 judges to rope in advisors for Playoffs (NBC)

MGK surprised 'The Voice' viewers as Season 26 advisor

MGK has had a busy month because he made his 'The Voice' debut a few days after Megan Fox revealed that they were expecting a child. MGK seems to truly enjoy his position as a playoff advisor for Gwen's squad, even if it surely doesn't compare to being a parent once more.

With all due respect to the rapper, perhaps we weren't prepared for the man who has been known to scale hazardous heights during performances and smash his face with a champagne glass to offer the "No Doubt" singer's teammates such wise counsel. However, we like how MGK connected with the competitors by mentioning that, like Team Gwen's Jan Dan, he had also done a number of fast food jobs and had been on stage when his child was born.

He helped the vocalists relate to the passion of the songs they were singing by voicing his opinions without holding back. As "for some people, weird is the way," he urged them to improvise and make surprising decisions.

Although we would have been thrilled to have MGK serve as the advisor for the other teams, it appears that this is not the plan, and we're not really sure what that strategy is.

Gwen Stefani and Machine Gun Kelly made an amazing team on 'The Voice' Season 26 (James Devaney/GC Images, Terry/Getty Images)

Simon Biles announced advisor for 'The Voice' Season 26 rookie coach Snoop Dogg

Simone Biles's announcement as Snoop's playoff advisor caught us off guard, as 'The Voice' hinted at the continuation of the Playoffs on Monday, November 25. The Olympic gymnast is undoubtedly incredible and inspirational, and the West Coast rapper is undoubtedly attempting to channel that GOAT spirit.

However, how well-equipped is she to provide singing advice? Given that Simon has now performed on the largest platform in the world, perhaps she will concentrate her guidance on performing under pressure and reducing anxiety.

To be honest, it seems like Snoop would love that.

Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles join forces on NBC’s The Voice (Getty Images)

'The Voice' Season 26 continues to serve twists

In the same manner that we could have misjudged MGK, we won't make the same error with the gold medalist. We have been following this program for the past 13 years, and this wasn't the first occasion in Season 26 that we've been perplexed by it.

A Gwen competitor made history by doing something that, to be honest, we were unaware was permitted after they first instituted a new rule that appeared to undercut the very purpose of 'The Voice'. We're constantly on edge thanks to 'The Voice', and trust us, we're not quite as elegant as Simon on that balance beam.

'The Voice' Season 26 judges (NBC)

When the singing competition resumes on Monday, November 25 at 8 PM ET on NBC, we're excited to see what she has to offer.