Why did Chrisdeo ditch Michael Bublé's team? 'The Voice' contestant breaks down after sharing struggle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo's vocals recently made the NBC show coaches Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg emotional and her background story left them in tears. She performed 'I Won't Give Up' by Jason Mraz and dedicated the song to her mother who always believed in her. Snoop instantly turned his chair as he was captivated by the NBC show contestant's beautiful voice he was looking for.

Meanwhile, Michael pushed the buzzer after Chrisdeo's soaring high pitch, giving her a chance to shine in the competition. Chrisdeo burst into tears as soon as Michael turned his chair sparking doubt if she didn't want him to turn. However, Chrisdeo clarified that she was just thrilled to see everyone excited for her performance. She tearfully explained that people laugh at her when she performs on the streets. Michael did his best to lift her spirits and bolster her confidence. Despite his unwavering support and encouragement, Chrisdeo ultimately chose Snoop as her coach seemingly because the rapper was first to believe her talent. Additionally, working with Snoop would allow Chrisdeo to dive into the unique dynamics of singing, stage appearances, and more. As a legendary rapper, Snoop's influence could catapult Chrisdeo into the spotlight which would be enough to silence her critics.

Chrisdeo is a 16-year-old singer from Queens (Instagram/@chrisdeomusic)

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé recalls his busking struggle

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo's struggles encouraged coach Michael Bublé to share his past experience. Michael shared that he has also performed on the streets and received backlash from the people. He also revealed that his grandfather was a plumber and he used to offer free services to the clubs that let Michael perform.

Michael admitted he heard the raw emotion in Chrisdeo's voice and instantly recognized her talent. The other NBC coaches also appreciated Chrisdeo's talent and claimed she would go far in the competition with the perfect coaching.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé recalls his busking struggle (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo breaks down recalling her mother's struggle

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Chrisdeo has a struggling life and expressed deep gratitude for her single mother's unwavering dedication. She shared that her mother and sisters took her for a karaoke which sparked a passion for singing and songwriting. Chrisdeo also opened up about the harsh realities of her neighborhood, where gun violence and crime are all too common, and how her mother has tirelessly worked to shield her from those dangers.

The 16-year-old singer further claimed that her mother is her rock and she has made a lot of sacrifices for her daughters. She broke down in tears and said about her mother, "She's always there for me when I need her... she's been through a lot and she's a strong woman."

