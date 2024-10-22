Reba McEntire's mistake sends talented singer home

Overall, the duo's performance of Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina's duet on 'The Voice' Season 26 Battle Round 1 was quite beautiful

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The real challenge begins when the rosters are filled—at least for the judges!

The Season 26 Battle Rounds still allow us to see and critique the judges' choices. Season 26 of 'The Voice' kicked off the Battles on October 21. Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé, the coaches, paired up their teams for sing-offs that decided which artists advanced to the Knockouts and who went home.

In her first duel, Reba pitted two country artists against each other in a heartfelt rendition of 'Bring On the Rain' by Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina. Alison Elena, the last artist to join Reba’s team, faced off against Kendall Eugene, who had previously won Reba's Coach Replay Button.

The pair did not sound the best together, which may explain why Reba found herself in a pickle when it came to making a decision.

On this performance, Alison was less of a Carrie impersonator. Her tone was starting to sound like a bell.

Conversely, Kendall was powerful and raspy. They were able to make their harmonies work, though.

Their rendition of Jo and Tim's duet was great overall. However, their performances were somewhat average.

Alison sounded lovely but fell a little flat. Aside from Kendall's snarl, his voice is rather mediocre.

Kendall Eugene vs Alison Elena from Team Reba in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@kendalleugenemusic)

Reba McEntire struggles to pick the winner of 'The Voice' Season 26 Battle Round 1

Each vocalist got the chance to showcase their aura throughout the exquisitely melodious performance, which included a traditional country duet. With his guitar tucked down behind a microphone, Kendall felt like Alison's backing act, with no obstacles standing between her and the coaches.

Alison's voice was pure, but Kendall's voice was stronger. Kendall won the Battle because Reba appreciated the grit of his voice, even though they sounded well together.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Kendall Eugene saved by Reba McEntire (@nbc)

'The Voice's Alison Elena moved to Nashville to reignite her Country career

Growing up in a big family, Alison decided to become a nanny when she relocated to Nashville to pursue her musical career. She presently works as a nanny for an NFL player, an ESPN reporter, and her spouse, the head coach of the WNBA.

Alison has always placed a high value on helping people. In order to support her aunt Elena, who is now a survivor, and her aunt Tammy, who joined the volunteer activities until her death, she helped with Miles of Hope, a breast cancer group in Hudson Valley, New York, with her mother.

Alison's grandparents fostered her love of country music, which has had a significant impact on her creative path. Although she enjoys many genres, her career is exclusively focused on country music.

Her identity as an artist is deeply rooted in her songs and Nashville performances. Just before her grandma died away, Alison was overjoyed to announce that she had tried out for 'The Voice', an event that had great emotional meaning.

'The Voice' Season 26 star Alison Elena (Instagram/@alisonelenamusic)

Kendall Eugene hoping to go big with the band at the back of 'The Voice' success

Kendall always had a knack for music, having taken up drumming at the age of six. Unfortunately, when Kendall's mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when he was 14, his entire world fell apart.

Kendall, who had to mature rapidly, took on the role of second parent to his two younger siblings. When Kendall and his high school girlfriend found out they were having a son, things only became more confusing.

As a 17-year-old with a very ill mother, Kendall knew it was responsible to place the baby for adoption. Kendall began creating his own songs and picked up the guitar at this point as a way to express himself.

Fortunately, Kendall and his 19-year-old son, Nolan, have remained friends. He has three more children with his ex-wife, which is not surprising given his lifelong desire to raise children.

In February, he formed a band and resumed creating songs. He anticipates what 'The Voice' may bring and plays with his band in Pennsylvania several times a month.

Kendall Eugene on The Voice (Instagram/@kendalleugene)

NBC broadcasts 'The Voice' on Monday at 8 pm ET/PT and Tuesday at 8.30 pm ET/PT. Streaming on Peacock the next day.