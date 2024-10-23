Reba McEntire proves she's the Queen of 'The Voice' as she plays Gwen Stefani like a fiddle

Reba McEntire pulls off the best steal of the night, tricking Gwen Stefani into a hasty decision on 'The Voice' Season 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If only we were aware of the foreshadowing! This is exactly what unfolded after 'The Voice' coaches Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, "Uncle Snoop" Dogg, and Michael Bublé kicked off the Tuesday, October 22 episode with a performance of the Eagles' 'Heartache Tonight.'

They withheld their Battle-round Saves—though were we the only ones hoping they'd use one? Each coach on 'The Voice' has a distinct musical taste that inevitably shapes the teams they create. As a result, once the Battles begin, coaches are quick to pair artists with similar skill levels. That was exactly the case on Tuesday when Frankie Torres and Gabrielle Zabosky took the stage for the final Battle of the Night.

Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres in 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (@nbc/CaseyDurkin)

Gwen Stefani at crossroads after epic Battles night between Gabrielle Zabosky and Frankie Torres

Gwen captured the young auras of Frankie and Gabrielle, both brimming with energy. It was a natural challenge. Gwen's choice of INXS's "Never Tear Us Apart" made her too hip for school. She asserted that the song's emotion will enable them to intensify their performance. Frankie’s rich, deep voice complements the track perfectly.

Gabrielle surprised everyone with her dynamics and her ability to perform a song that was far outside of her comfort zone. Gwen's selection posed the biggest challenge of the evening, and both singers proved why they deserved to remain in the competition.

Gwen Stefani struggles with her Battles winner pick in 'The Voice' Season 26 (YouTube/@thevoice)

'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire manipulates Gwen Stefani’s choice for Battles winner pick

Gwen faced a decision that felt almost impossible to make. “That was awesome. I love that song; I love that choice,” said Michael. "The song is deep and rich and beautiful and shockingly rocking, and you guys just stepped up and killed it.” He praised both artists for their vocal strength and discipline, highlighting how they allowed each other to shine.

Snoop Dogg noted, “I was thoroughly impressed. I really appreciated how it was not about trying to outdo, as much as it was to complement. I just want to commend you ladies on singing a song at a high level, and making the decision hard on Gwen to choose.”

Reba suggested, “Frankie, I love your tone. I love where you are in your register. Gabrielle, I love the high parts; you remind me so much of Barbra Jean on the Reba show. If I had to choose, I think I’d go with Gabrielle.”

Coach Gwen said, "Frankie, I love that you’re doing this rock thing, which is just rare these days, especially for a girl. You sounded absolutely beautiful, and it was incredible. With Gabrielle, in rehearsals, it was all about getting her to get out of her own way. You are really good, and I want you to let loose and just do it."

After a brief discussion, Gwen announced Gabrielle as the winner of the battle, advancing her to Team Gwen's knockout rounds. "Gabrielle really stepped it up, and she’s super talented. I think the more confident she gets, we’re going to see more vocal ability." Gwen responded, "I had to go with Gabrielle."

Reba McEntire tricks Gwen Stefani into making hasty decision in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Reba McEntire gets the best steal of 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles

Meanwhile, Frankie was saying her goodbyes and soaking up some last-minute motivation from the Coaches. When Reba pressed her Steal button and brought Frankie onto Team Reba, she was ready to commit for good.

Reba told Gwen, "I did a little play there, because I did say Gabrielle so you’d go with Gabrielle, so I could have Frankie. Either way, I was going to Steal. I loved her tone, her stage presence; I just loved her voice, and that’s why I had to use my Steal for Frankie." Without a steal, a Battles evening wouldn't feel complete! The highlight of the night came when Reba made her first steal of the season in the final seconds.

Reba McEntire steals Frankie Torres in 'The Voice' Season 26 from Team Gwen (Instagram/@reba/@gwenstefani)

Watch new 'The Voice' episodes on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 PM ET. Additionally, each episode airs on Peacock the following day, so you can always catch up if you missed it the previous evening.