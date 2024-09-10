Why is Reba McEntire leaving 'The Voice' after Season 26? NBC show star to be replaced by former coach

'The Voice' Season 26's coach Reba McEntire might have taken up another project

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 is on the horizon, featuring judges Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, alongside Canadian star Michael Bublé set to grace the red chair. However, NBC has revealed Season 27's judges's list and Reba is notably not on it.

Reba seemingly has a filming schedule conflict as she has recently bagged a lead role in NBC's new sitcom 'Happy's Place' and has more gigs under her belt. However, Reba has been replaced by Adam Levine. 'The Maroon 5' singer was an original coach and graced the chair in 2011. Adam continued his reign till 2019 and has been pushed three winners over his eight-year run.

Adam will be joined by John Legend, Michael Buble, and Kelsea Ballerini in the forthcoming season. Reba has been rumored to leave the NBC show franchise quite a few times but there were no official reports on the speculation. Reba even set the record straight and assured her fans that she was not going anywhere. However, things have changed and NBC has confirmed Reba's exit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Reba McEntire reflects on filming 'Happy's Place' and 'The Voice'

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Reba McEntire has been filming the singing competition and 'Happy's Place' at the same time and has been struggling with overlapping schedules. However, Reba claimed that the overlapping schedules are not worse than it was two years ago when she was doing 'Big Sky' in Albuquerque for ABC. She had to fly to the East Coast for concerts on the weekend.

In a recent interview, Reba revealed, "I'm doing 'The Voice' in this building... and I walk across the alley and I’m doing 'Happy's Place' in this building. And I have a house here." She elaborated, "This is a walk in the park compared to when I was doing 'Big Sky', so I've got my chops up and my endurance ready! It's perfect."

Reba McEntire reflects on filming 'Happy's Place' and 'The Voice' (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Will Reba McEntire's 'The Voice' co-stars make a cameo in 'Happy's Place'?

Reba McEntire has recently revealed that she was excited for her NBC gig 'Happy's Place' and so was her 'The Voice' co-stars. She also teased that there could be a potential crossover. She shared, "Snoop wants to be on the show. Michael Bublé wants to be on the show. Gwen will just come visit, she didn't say she wanted to be on the show."

Reba will reunite with Kevin Abbott and Melissa Peterman in the upcoming NBC show. However, Melissa already has an idea about the coaches's characters. She shared that Gwen could play her sister's role.

Reba McEntire's 'The Voice' co-stars want to star in 'Happy's Place' (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Reba McEntire replaced Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' Season 24

Reba McEntire joined Season 24 of 'The Voice' as one of its four coaches after serving as a 'Mega Mentor' on Season 23. The country music legend replaced Blake Shelton after he announced his departure from the franchise. However, Reba has previously reflected on the pressure of taking Blake's seat.

She admitted that it was a lot of pressure because nobody could replace Blake. Reba praised Blake's huge personality and called him a wonderful person. The singer claimed that she made her NBC show full-time debut just to have fun and represent country music.