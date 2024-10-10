'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gary Levingston's bold move during striptease date pays off

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston looking for true love

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Joan Vassos's suitors are leaving no stone unturned to impress her! In Episode 4 of 'The Golden Bachelorette', nine contestants including Charles Ling, Chock Chapple, Dan Roemer, Gil Ramirez, Pascal Ibgui, Jonathan Rone, Keith Gordon, Mark Anderson, and Gary Levingston hopped on a bus for their group date.

After reaching the location, the contestants learned they had to deliver a striptease performance. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe also made a guest appearance in the episode to help the men hone their skills and elevate their dance routines.

When it came to Gary's performance, he pulled all the stops to win Joan's rose. The 65-year-old retired finance executive who is originally from Palm Desert, California had a blast playing the role of a Nutty Professor.

However, Gary took things a little too far by ripping off his shirt. Not only this, he went on to expose his belly during his striptease performance. In the end, Gary's efforts produced no results as he failed to get the coveted group date rose from Joan.

Who won the group date rose on 'The Golden Bachelorette' Episode 4?

Chock Chapple secured the group date rose during the fourth episode of the ABC dating show 'The Golden Bachelorette.' During a confessional, Joan expressed that Chock is the first man she can picture a future with since her husband John died.

Talking of her bond with Chock, the leading lady also mentioned that she had the "deepest" connection with this suitor. Chock feels the same for Joan and as he said, “She is someone I can see myself with for the rest of my life."

Did Gary Levingston go home on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston has been eliminated from the ABC series. It seems like Gary's dance moves failed to work their magic on Joan Vassos.

As of now, Gary is fully focused on his work but hasn’t abandoned his search for true love. Regarding his professional endeavors, he has taken on the role of producer for a couple of short films, including 'Just Light' and 'Jesse Belvin: Mr. Easy.' Additionally, he directed a short film titled 'Muskets'.

