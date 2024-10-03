'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gil Ramirez uses daughter’s adoption story to gain Joan Vassos’s sympathy

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gil Ramirez is an educator in California

SANTA SUSANA, CALIFORNIA: In the third episode of the popular ABC dating show 'The Golden Bachelorette', one of the contestants Gil Ramirez opened up to Joan Vassos about his personal experience of adopting a child when she was merely months old.

Soon after, Gil who is an educator from Mission Viejo, California secured a rose from Joan. “I feel validated,” Gil exclaimed, reflecting on an important part of his life. For those of you who are unversed, let us share with you, that Gil is a father of two daughters.

It seems like Gil smartly used his daughter's adoption narrative to gain sympathy not only from the leading lady Joan but also from the fans of the popular franchise. By sharing the emotional story, he managed to connect with Joan on a deeper level, hoping to win over her heart.

At the end of the episode, Gil's plan worked out pretty well as his adoption story struck a chord with Joan, and ultimately, he bagged a rose in his kitty.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gil Ramirez tries to get sympathy from Joan Vassos (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gil Ramirez gets less screen time due to a restraining order

In the forthcoming episodes of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Gil Ramirez will not get proper screen time because of a temporary restraining order issued against him by a woman who claims to be his ex.

The primary reasons behind the restraining order were "harassment-emotional", according to People magazine. The woman stated that Gil reached out to her and her family despite her numerous requests for him to stop and not visit her house.

Gil's former partner alleged that Gil made "25 attempts daily" to contact her via phone calls, texts, as well as videos. She stated that although he lives an hour away, he would often show up at places she visited to talk to her.

The woman claimed that the "emotional abuse" began in May, but a report suggested that the temporary restraining order was "dismissed" after a hearing that took place in July due to "lack of prosecution."

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gil Ramirez has a restraining order on his record (Instagram/@gil_ram1)

How far will Gil Ramirez make it on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

According to popular blogger Reality Steve, 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gil Ramirez will get eliminated before Hometown Dates Week. At the time of writing, it is not known when Gil will be sent home. Right now, Gil continues to navigate through his legal troubles in real life.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gil Ramirez won't make it to Joan Vassos's final four (Instagram/@gil_ram1)

